Nokia’s upcoming G50 accidentally leaked online prior to launch

The Nokia G50 might be the G-series’ next member. The forthcoming handset’s picture was unintentionally leaked on the Nokia Mobile Instagram account in France. The post was quickly erased, but thanks to NokiaMob.net for preserving it, which shows the design and a few features of the forthcoming Nokia G50 smartphone.

Nokia G50 specification and features gets leaked accidentally

The Nokia G50 has a design that is similar to the Nokia G10, which has yet to be launched in India. A triple back camera is found in the Nokia G50, which is housed in a circular module. The primary lens will be 48MP, and the phone will be 5G capable.

The phone is available in two colors: Midnight Sun and Blue, and seems to have a water-drop notch on the front to house the selfie camera sensor. On the front and rear panels, the branding logo may also be seen. Apart from that, there is no information regarding the Nokia G50 in the article.

Nokia G50 – Speculations about launch date

The specific launch date has yet to be determined. The device’s appearance on Instagram indicates that it will be released soon. Furthermore, unless the brand verifies anything, it is best to consider this as a suggestion. In related news, Nokia’s latest model, the Nokia G20, is now available in India for Rs. 11,990.

What more we can expect?

The details of the forthcoming Nokia G50 are yet to be confirmed by the company. The handset, however, has previously been found on a certification site, disclosing only a few of the device’s characteristics. The Nokia G50 is projected to be Nokia’s most inexpensive 5G handset, with the Snapdragon 480 processor. It will most likely run Android 11 as well.

A UK shop also predicted the pricing of the phone last month. According to this, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model will cost GBP 207 (approximately Rs. 11,000) in the UK, while the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model will cost AUD 477 in Australia (roughly Rs. 25,400). Forest Black is reportedly believed to be an option for the handset.

