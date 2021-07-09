AnTuTu June 2021 report shows Nubia Red Magic 6 as “Best Performing Flagship”

AnTuTu recently revealed its list of the highest performing flagship Android devices for June 2021. The Nubia Red Magic 6 earns the top spot on our list, beating out the likes of the ROG Phone 5, iQOO 7, and others.

According to AnTuTu, the Red Magic 6 is the best flagship smartphone. In the AnTuTu benchmarks, it received 842,168 points. This is a 20,000-point advantage over the Realme GT, which was the top flagship smartphone a month ago.

The Red Magic 6 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 16GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage, as well as a 165Hz high refresh rate display on the front.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC, in particular, dominates the list, with this chipset included in the top ten Android flagships, but the scores of different smartphones vary. With an average score of 815,628 points, the ROG Phone 5 came in second, followed by the iQOO 7, which came in third with 815,343 points.

The Realme GT, which finished fourth with 813,851 points, and the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which finished fifth wit 797,194 points, completed the top five.

In terms of the mid-range ranking, the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite retained its title as the best-performing device (526,282 points) after defeating the Redmi 10X 5G in May 2021.

The Honor 30 achieved second place (454,528 points) with its Kirin 985 SoC, making it one of just two handsets on the list with Kirin processors. Three smartphones with MediaTek’s Dimensity 800U devices (realme 7 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and X7 5G) made the list, up from only one in the previous month’s rankings.

Specification and features for Nubia Red Magic 6

The ZTE nubia Red Magic 6 will be unveiled on March 4, 2021. The smartphone is equipped with pressure-sensitive areas and an integrated refrigeration fan. It is fitted with a glass face, a glass back, an aluminum frame, and a dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by).

The Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-core CPU and Adreno 660 GPU power the smartphone. The display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen with a 387 PPI density.

The operating system of the smartphone is Android 11 + Redmagic 4.0. The smartphone has a triple-camera setup on the back: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide), and 2 MP (macro), as well as an 8 MP (wide) camera on the front for selfies.

Fast charging 66W, 56 percent in 15 minutes, 100 percent in 38 minutes (advertised) + Power Delivery 3.0 + Quick Charge 4. The device is powered by a non-removable Li-Po 5050 mAh battery and Fast charging 66W, 56 percent in 15 minutes, 100 percent in 38 minutes (advertised) + Power Delivery 3.0 + Quick Charge 4.

Black and Aurora are the two hues offered.

