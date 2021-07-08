Sony launches SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker with 20 hours battery life for $149

Sony has introduced Sony to a new wireless neckband speaker, known as Sony SRS-NB10. There are numerous characteristics of the wireless neckband SRS-NB10 which place it on a strong commercial front.

Sony SRS NB10 – Specification and features

The wireless cuff speaker enables users to phone, play music, and other sound while walking or performing other chores effortlessly. In addition to its comfortabilities, battery life, and entertainment via great audio performance there was an increase in the acquisition of wireless neckband audio devices.

The Sony SRS-NB10 may be worn on the shoulder throughout the day, as a comfortable gadget. It is compatible with Bluetooth 5.1 and has a full-range speaker, a bass enhancement through a passive radiator (30 meters radius of service).

This implies of course that in addition to the upward-facing speakers it includes integrated beamforming microphones and Bluetooth connectors. Sony states that it is highly convenient to wear, while it includes a silent button built-in to improve comfort.

The sound system of the SBC and AAC codecs wireless neckband speaker, with the device frequency range 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. The Sony SRS-NB10 provides outstanding clarity and a comfortable design for calls.

Users may connect their equipment through Bluetooth to a TV, smartphone, or audio source to enjoy tight audio content while performing other chores.

The Sony SRS-NB10 employs voice-making technology, along with sophisticated signal processing, employing the beamforming array with two microphones. The Sony wireless neckband speaker has a multipoint connection, allowing you to connect to two devices at the same time.

Sony states that its most recent wireless neckband speaker ensures a maximum of 20 hours of fun thanks to the long battery life. Fast charging is also supported with a fully loaded USB-C in a few moments.

The band of the neck is lightweight and easy to wear (approximately 113 grams). Users receive 60 minutes of juice from a 10-minute charge with fast charging via the USB-C connector.

They also enable multi-point interfaces, which means that two devices like a laptop and smartphone may be coupled together at the same time. The IPX4 resistance rating is also obtaining from the SRS-NB10.

Sony SRS NB10 – Pricing

The SRS NB10 is scheduled for release in September 2021, for a price of $149.99. Whether the SRS-NB 10 wireless neckband speaker from September will become accessible to Sony’s global rollout is not certain, but we believe that it will eventually reach Sony aficionados in far-flung areas of the world.

