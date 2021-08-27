OnePlus 9RT tipped to launch at the same time as iPhone 13 – Report

The OnePlus 9T won’t be released this year. In lieu of the OnePlus 9R, which was released in India earlier this year, the Chinese smartphone maker, OnePlus is allegedly gearing up to introduce the OnePlus 9RT. India and a few more countries should get the OnePlus 9RT in the next few of months.

Although there have been many leaks and rumors about the OnePlus 9RT, no official announcement has been made by the smartphone maker. In two months, the OnePlus 9RT will be officially unveiled. We’ve gathered all the OnePlus 9RT speculations and leaks in one place since they’ve disclosed a lot about the device. OnePlus 9RT release date, specs, price in India, and other information can be found here.

OnePlus 9RT – Speculated details on specifications

The complete speculated specifications of the OnePlus 9RT have been leaked online before its formal debut. In addition, everything else regarding the OnePlus 9RT has been revealed. OnePlus’ forthcoming OnePlus 9RT smartphone is believed to have the following specifications:

A full-HD+ Samsung E3 It is expected that the OnePlus 9RT will have a 1080 x 2400 pixel Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. According to a leaked specifications sheet, the OnePlus phone is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space.

It is expected that the triple-camera setup on the OnePlus 9RT would be identical to the one seen on the company’s newly announced OnePlus Nord 2. We’re expecting a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2 MP black and white sensor for the primary back camera.

A 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 image sensor for selfies and video calls is said to be included in the OnePlus 9RT. The OnePlus 9RT will be powered by a 4,500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, according to the specifications sheet. This phone is also said to include a Corning Gorilla Glass back cover, two speakers with Dolby Atmos, and a linear X-axis motor.

When will OnePlus 9RT launch?

Unofficially, the OnePlus 9RT will arrive in October, according to reports. A new OnePlus T series smartphone is scheduled to be released in India and China in October, according to OnePlus. There is no word yet on whether the OnePlus 9RT will be available in other countries, or if it will just be available in India and China.

It’s unclear when the OnePlus 9RT will be released. In two months, the smartphone is expected to be available for purchase. We may anticipate the firm to announce the official release date in the next weeks and months.

Expected pricing for OnePlus 9RT

It has been speculated that the OnePlus 9RT would be available in two configurations: 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256 GB storage.

For the 8GB RAM model, the price is expected to be CNY 2,999 (approximately $462). The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model is expected to cost CNY 3,299 (about $510).

