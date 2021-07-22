OnePlus Buds Pro featuring adaptive ANC, 38 hours battery life launched officially!

In addition to the OnePlus Nord 2 5G, OnePlus also started today with its newest TWS earpiece – OnePlus Buds Pro. In particular, this is the first TWS earbuds of the firm to give support to ANC. Here are the OnePlus Buds Pro’s specs, price, and availability. OnePlus Buds Pro earphones are equipped with 11mm dynamic drivers and optimized for bass and Dolby atmospheres. The firm has introduced what you refer to as the OnePlus Audio ID to test and create your preferred customized hearing profile.

OnePlus Buds Pro – Specification and Features

It uses Bluetooth 5.2 for communication and has a 10-meter range. OnePlus uses three call microphones and filters out noise in the earbuds. You also get 94ms low latency on Pro Gaming mode if you use a OnePlus phone. IP55 water and sweat resistance are available on the earbud’s box and IPX4 water resistance is available on the charging case. Coming to ANC, OnePlus utilized three scene recognition modes: Smart Adaptive ANC (hybrid ANC) mode with up to 40dB of noise cancellation, 25dB Faint, and Smart mode to automated ANC level control. Then the stem may be picked and held on to ANC. There is also an ambient noise transparency mode.

Zen Mode Air is another function of the OnePlus Buds Pro. It basically rearranges white noise tones in Zen Mode 2.0 and provides them in the HeyMelody accompanying application. The Zen Mode Air switches ANC to play white audio, helping you concentrate. With regard to battery life, up to 5 hours of playback with ANC and up to 7 hours with no ANC are stated to give up to 40 mAh battery on each earbud.

The 520mAh charge case may be used with ANC for up to 23 hours and without ANC for up to 31 hours. In all, 28 ANC hours and 38 ANC hours without ANC are available. Additionally, you will be given up to ten hours of playback time to charge the earbuds for 10 minutes. You also get Qi wireless charging from the OnePlus Buds Pro, so you can use your OnePlus 9 Pro to satire your buds on the go.

OnePlus Buds Pro – What’s the pricing and when will it be available for purchase?

OnePlus Buds Pro may be found in color variations of Matte Black and Glossy White. The business said that the pricing will shortly arrive. However, the earphones in the US are $149,99, so that it is expected that in India they would be approximately Rs.10,000. OnePlus Buds Pro competes in the 10,000 Rs. pricing category in India against other popular TWS earbuds, such as the Oppo Enco X and Galaxy Buds Live. So, who would you buy one of these and why?

