OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Design Leaked – Speculated to arrive in October with OnePlus 9RT

In the country, OnePlus released the Buds Pro TWS earphones. Now, the company appears to be working on a low-cost pair of earbuds. The TWS earbuds will be the successor of the OnePlus Buds Z from last year, which will be known as the OnePlus Buds Z2. The new OnePlus earphones’ design has been leaked online. Let’s see what the OnePlus Buds Z2 will have to offer.

The design of the forthcoming OnePlus Buds Z2 has been revealed according to 91mobiles (via OnLeaks). According to this, the OnePlus Buds Z2 looks to be designed similarly to the OnePlus Buds Z. The charging case is also identical to the previous model.

In addition, the earbuds will be the in-ear type with silicone ear tips. In comparison to the previous-generation Buds Z, the ear tips are slightly angled.

The OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are expected to have more color options in the near future. Oneplus logo and USB Type-C charging port on the cover’s front. There are still a few things we don’t know about the project at this moment. More information regarding the OnePlus Buds Z2 is expected to be released in the near future.

Apart from that, we anticipate the earphones to have a longer battery life, an official IP certification, and other features. The sequel is likely to cost around the same as the OnePlus Buds Z in terms of pricing. However, we advise our readers to treat it as a rumor until the brand confirms it.

Speculated Launch Date

The article also stated when the earphones will be available for purchase. In October, the OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS earbuds are expected to become official. This implies that the earphones will be released alongside the OnePlus 9RT, which is supposed to be an improved version of the present OnePlus 9R.

Furthermore, the smartphone is expected to have the same display and hardware as the OnePlus 9R. However, it will come with a new camera system. The OnePlus 9RT is also likely to be less expensive than the OnePlus 9R.

Also Read: