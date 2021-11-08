OnePlus launched Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition officially

In India, OnePlus has unveiled the long-awaited OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition. The new limited edition smartphone, created in collaboration with Bandai Namco, has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The new OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition is available in a new color, material, and finish.

The device’s back panel features a maze-like design inspired by the iconic video game. It also shines in the dark. The firm has provided specifics regarding the design, but the actual unveiling will take place in the following days.

According to Oliver Zhang, Head of Product at OnePlus, in an Android Central interview, the next limited edition smartphone would include a “gamified UI.”

OnePlus appears to like collaborating with various companies in order to grab the attention of potential customers, such as Star Wars, Marvel, McLaren, Harry Potter, Hasselblad, and others. The Pac-Man Edition is the most recent addition to the limited edition lineup.

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will include a special OxygenOS skin with design modifications including as bespoke live wallpapers, animations, and the pre-installed Pac-Man 256 game. The smartphone will also include a bespoke camera filter, according to Zhang.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition – Specification and Features

The OnePlus Nord 2 has a 6.43-inch full HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It is driven by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI SoC, which is combined with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

It is powered by Android 11 with OxygenOS 11.3 on top. The smartphone is powered by a 4,500mAh dual-cell battery that supports Warp Charge 65 rapid charging technology developed by the business.

The gadget has three back cameras: a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. For selfies, it has a 32-megapixel Sony IMX615 sensor on the front.

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition – Pricing

The OnePlus Nord 2 Pac-Man Edition will cost Rs 37,999. This is a Rs 10,000 premium over the standard OnePlus Nord 2 model, which begins at Rs 27,999.

According to a new report, the gadget may be launched with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC rather than the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 AI SoC.

