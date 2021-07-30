Log In Register
Exclusive Asus-Qualcomm Snapdragon smartphone for Snapdragon insiders now available for pre-order
Adersh Unni Krishnan
InnovationsMobileTechTrending
Image Credits: Gadget Tendency

Qualcomm introduced its first smartphone, the ASUS-made Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders, earlier this month, with the promise of availability in August. Pre-orders for the smartphone are already available ahead of the official release date.

Asus-Qualcomm Snapdragon Smartphone – Expected Specification

Image Credits: Speedy Brus (Twitter)

A 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1200 nits is featured on the Snapdragon Insiders Smartphone. The front-facing camera has no bezel, notch, or punch hole; instead, the 24MP selfie camera and other sensors are housed in a thin bezel.

The Snapdragon 888 CPU powers Qualcomm’s phone, which has 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. A 24MP front-facing camera with a 27mm focal length is included in the Snapdragon phone’s camera lineup.

It has a 64-megapixel camera with an aperture of 1/1.73″ and 0.8-micron pixels, as well as a 20-megapixel camera with an aperture of 1/1.73″. PDAF is built into the camera’s lens, and it includes four-axis OIS and fast camera switching. Sony IMX363 ultrawide angle camera with real-time distortion correction and 4cm macro capability is also available with 12MP f/2.2 resolution.

There is also an 8MP telephoto sensor, which has a 3-times optical zoom, 4-axis OIS, and an 80mm focal length. In addition to AI auto-zoom, the Snapdragon phone is capable of recording in 8K at 30fps and 4K UHD at 30/60fps, respectively.

As one of the first phones to utilize Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound technology, the phone comes with twin stereo speakers and a smart amplifier. NFC, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi Direct, and dual 5G SIM compatibility are all included in the device’s specification.

Asus-Qualcomm Snapdragon Smartphone

Image Credits: Gadgets NDTV

Lastly, it includes a Qualcomm 3D Sonic Sensor Gen 2 fingerprint sensor placed on the back. An illuminated Snapdragon logo sits below the scanner. We’re not sure if this is configurable.

On the rear, there’s a fingerprint scanner and a Snapdragon logo with an LED below it. Snapdragon Insiders get a smartphone with dual speakers and a smart amplifier. It’s also the first phone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Sound.

The Snapdragon Insiders Smartphone features a 4000mAh battery and supports 65W fast charging. In the US and Europe, it will come with a 65W Quick Charge 5 converter, whereas India will receive a 30W power adapter.

A set of quality TWS earphones, two charging cords, and a case are also included in the bundle from Qualcomm. Qualcomm has stated that the smartphone will receive four years of updates but has not stated how many years of OS upgrades will be provided.

The response is a general statement that does not specify how many OS upgrades would be provided. However, giving four years of security updates is noteworthy and aligns with OnePlus’s new flagship phone maintenance plan.

Gadgets snapdragon insiders will recieve with Asus-Qualcomm Snapdragon Smartphone

Image Credits: Gadgets NDTV

It’s also twice as long as ASUS’s own flagships, the Zenfone 8 and Zenfone 8 Flip, will be available. In contrast to ASUS’s own phones, which run Zen UI, Qualcomm also confirmed that the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders will run vanilla Android 11 out of the box.

