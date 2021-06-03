Soccer Star, David Beckham Has 10% Stake In Electric Car Firm

Founded by David Lorenz, Lunaz restores old cars and electrifies them. Former Star David Beckham is now invested in the electric car firm located in Silverstone. As the star keeps expanding in the investment business, he is also into companies related to e-sports and Cannabis.

Beautiful classic cars

As said by Beckham, “I was drawn to the company through their work restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through upcycling and electrification.”

Lunaz doesn’t just electrify any old cars, but cars by Jaguar, Range Rover, Rolls Royce, and Bentley. And is known to make the most beautiful cars and most celebrated cars. It is expected that the company will extend its electrification to trucks and other heavy industrial materials.

Besides the electric car firm, Beckham invested in Guild Esports and Cellular Goods, which are respectively, London-based virtual sports academy and a company making athletic recovery products.

Beckham stated, “David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I very much look forward to being part of their growth. They represent the very best of British ingenuity in both technology and design.”

Future of Lunaz

With the coming funds, the company is going to transform heavy industrial vehicles. There are currently 80 million industrial HGV vehicles in the UK. Further, the company is to expand to remanufacturing and electrification process.

Lunaz says that a municipal authority can save 43% of the total cost of ownership with the electrification of their trucks. As said by the CEO of Lunaz, Lorenz, “The upcycling of existing passenger, industrial and commercial vehicles present a sustainable alternative to replacing with new.”

He further added, “Our approach will save fleet operator’s capital while dramatically reducing waste in the global drive towards de-carbonization. This top-tier investor commitment is testament to Lunaz’s path to defining the market for remanufacturing and conversion to clean-air powertrains.”

The sub-brands

Lunaz Group is to operate under three sub-brands. One is Lunaz Design, which converts classic and other collectible cars. Another is Lunaz applied technologies, which electrifies industrial fleet and trucks. Finally, there is the Lunaz power train, supplying modular electric engines for independent engineering businesses.

With David Beckham’s investment, the company is going ahead with its expansion. As the two-year-old company becomes Lunaz Group, it will still be located in Silverstone, UK. However, other manufacturing facilities continue to grow globally.

As said by Lorenz, “By 2030, when the UK ban on internal combustion engine car sales will come into effect there will be two billion internal combustion engine vehicles on the planet.”

Finally said, “Without conversion to electric, this will represent mass redundancy of finite resources that could otherwise be re-used. Our approach answers the urgent need to extend the life of these vehicles for future generations.”