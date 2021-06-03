Apple’s Upcoming iPhone 13 Series To Come With Larger Batteries Compared To iPhone 12, Says Report

Following the release of Apple’s iPhone 12 series last year, speculations regarding the next-generation iPhones, presumably the iPhone 13 series, began to circulate online. Previously, reputable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the forthcoming iPhone models will have a reduced notch and a 120Hz display.

According to recent sources, the 2021 iPhone models would most likely have larger batteries. According to another claim, more than half of the iPhone models will support mmWave 5G this year.

Apple iPhone 13 To Come With Larger Batteries

The battery capacity of three iPhone 13 models were recently published on the Chinese microblogging site Weibo by reputed tipster Digital Chat Station.

According to the source, the iPhone 13 series, likely with model numbers A2653, A2656, and A2660, will have 4352mAh, 3095mAh, and 2406mAh batteries, respectively.

Among these, the A2653 model has the largest battery capacity and will very certainly be the higher-end iPhone 13 Pro Max.

So, if this is accurate, it will represent a considerable increase in battery capacity over the existing iPhone 12 Pro Max’s smaller 3687mAh battery. That is about an 18% increase in battery capacity.

The iPhone 13 and 13 Pro, on the other hand, are expected to use the same 3095mAh battery capacity as last year. This will also be a substantial improvement over the predecessors’ 2815mAh units.

The third battery unit, with a capacity of 2406mAh, would most likely power the iPhone 13 Mini and will be larger than the 2227mAh battery found in the present iPhone 12 Mini.

Despite the increase in battery capacity, the device’s battery life is unlikely to improve.

The additional processing power will be dedicated to the reported 120Hz Pro-Motion display, a novelty feature that Apple is anticipated to eventually bring over from its iPad Pro models to the iPhones.

However, given Apple’s chipsets’ power efficiency, the next-generation A-series processor should enhance battery life to some amount.

mmWave 5G is available in 50% of iPhone 13 models

Aside from the battery information, another storey from Macrumors (via Digitimes) claims that 50 percent of the iPhone 13 models that will be released later this year would enable mmWave 5G connection. Currently, the Cupertino behemoth backs

mmWave 5G support all iPhone 12 versions sold in the United States

This is also consistent with prior speculations backed by Kuo, according to which mmWave 5G will be supported in additional nations such as Japan, Australia, Canada, and others.

However, it is important noting that Apple has yet to make anything official.

The Cupertino behemoth is set to conduct the highly anticipated WWDC 2021 next week, when it will reveal iOS 15, macOS 12, and other operating system improvements. As a result, we recommend that you take these leaks with a grain of salt.

