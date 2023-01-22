Teaser for Samsung Galaxy Ultra 23 200MP Camera Released

If you are among the users who have been waiting to buy a new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra for this year, then here we have got you a confirmed update about what the smartphone will be featuring on the camera side. As the title itself confirms, it’s been said that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will be featuring a bigger 200MP Camera Sensor.

What do you want to know about the 200MP camera on the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra? Here, it is stated that Samsung would be including their recently released ISOCELL HP2 sensors, which were the following and better sensor than the HP1 sensor that was previously released.

If you’ve been hoping to get your hands on the brand-new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra flagship this year, we’ve got everything you need to know right here:

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with new ISOCELL HP2 200MP Camera Sensor

Don’t mix this sensor with the Samsung Galaxy 200MP sensor that was previously released! Even the most recent flagship phones, such as the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, use the HP1 sensor.

However, it has been reported that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra would ship with a larger ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.

If you’ve been considering it, the new sensor is here! Here, the smartphone will have an upgraded 0.6 m pixel sensor.

Speaking more specifically about this camera sensor, we previously stated that you will receive a 200MP primary sensor along with a modern 12MP ultra-wide angle and 10MP telephoto sensor.

Here, the HP2 sensor will make use of new twin vertical transfer gates that will enable the camera sensor to receive more and more light data, enhancing the overall quality of the image.

Textra2Pixel technology, which Samsung has also developed, will enable its new sensor to utilize significantly enhanced pixel binning techniques.

In terms of pixel binning technology, it is stated that the new sensor would use a 4:1 or 16:1 pixel binning sensor and produce pictures with an overall resolution of 1.2 mm (50 megapixels) or 2.4 mm (12.5 megapixels).

If so, we’ve uploaded the new ISOCELL teaser video below for you to watch:

Regarding the capabilities of this camera, it has been stated that the smartphone would allow up to 8K video recording at a maximum frame rate of 30 frames per second.

Speaking more specifically about this smartphone, it has been said that it would have a significantly larger screen it will be the largest screen available in the smartphone market.

