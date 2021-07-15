Google planning to launch “Pixel Foldable” this year & “Pixel Roll” in 2022 – Leaks

The forthcoming Google Pixel 6 and 5a 5G ranges have received all the limelight but these aren’t the only new Google hardware items to come this year. The foldable pixel phone is another item with less attention, and if you forgot, here is a memorandum that this year is coming.

A few days ago Ross Young, DSCC’s CEO, affirmed that the foldable pixel handset is still here this year. Ross Young verified again. Unlike Pixel 6, which has been public information with its specs and design, most of the phone details, scheduled to debut in October have remained a secret system.

DSCC released the display size, form factor (rigid or flexible), resolution, cover glass and panel supplier for 16 unreleased OLED phones in its latest smartphone report including all S22 models. — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) July 3, 2021

Hey Ross is pixel fold still expected this year? — Tech & Sports (@Techsports8) July 12, 2021

Up to now, we know that UTG is used by the Pixel Fold and is supplied by Samsung. Also, Samsung has unveiled some new form factors in the field of foldable smartphones. Several additional producers enter the sector and Google with its new pixel smartphone is one among them.

A Korean rumor claimed that Samsung would supply Google with their ultra-thin glass (UTG). To now, Ultra-Thin glass is supplied solely to Samsung electronics via Samsung Display.

It is thought that UTG has been sold by the South Korean firm to others, as they want to grow their business of plugging displays. In the second part of this year, together with Google, UTG might be shipped to other firms.

In February last year, Samsung launched Ultra-Thin Glass, created with a technique of intensification, which enhances flexibility and durability above standard polyimide cover windows. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip was the first phone which featured Ultra-Thin Glass as its inner window cover for people who do not know. The Galaxy Z Fold 2 released lately employs UTG as well.

Not the only fascinating product Google has in development is the Pixel Fold (unofficial name). Last month, the same source indicated that it would also include a pixel roll, which would display a rollable display if the name did not make it evident. It won’t come until next year, however.

Pixel Roll has such a nice ring to it. It is in our forecast, but not expected in next 12 months… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) June 7, 2021

While we saw prototypes of rolling phones, a commercially viable version still remains. This year the LG Rollable would introduce one, but it won’t happen since the smartphone company has ended. Samsung will also be announcing a smartphone rolling next year.

There is no information regarding the design or features of the phone on the foldable Google Pixel smartphone. We’ll cover up more in the future, so stay connected to us on TechStory for the latest stuff.

