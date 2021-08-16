Walmart is looking for a Cryptocurrency Lead in the United States 

Walmart, the American retail behemoth, is on the lookout for a Digital Currency and Cryptocurrency Product Lead to establish the company’s digital currency strategy and product roadmap.

Not only that, but as a cryptocurrency lead of operations at the company, the new hire will be in charge of driving the product and capability roadmap vision, according to the company. In addition, the product lead will assist in identifying technological and customer trends, as well as the expenditures needed to capitalize on such trends.

Walmart is essentially searching for someone who can achieve outcomes by collaborating effectively with the product, technology, and design experts. The employee will be expected to own and lead Walmart’s digital currency strategy, according to the job description.

In addition, the person will be responsible for discovering cryptocurrency-related investments and collaborations, as well as serving as a subject matter expert both internally and outside.

A bachelor’s degree in business, engineering, or a similar discipline is one of the minimal requirements for employment. The candidate must have at least seven years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, investment banking, business development, or a comparable field.

Walmart has also released a list of preferred credentials. They seek someone with prior expertise leading cross-functional teams or with post-merger management operations such as acquisitions and divestitures.

A master’s degree or higher in business, engineering, or a similar profession is also one of the preferred requirements. Project management and supervisory expertise directing corporate development teams are also desirable qualifications for the position.

The position is based in Bentonville, Arkansas, in the United States. The retail behemoth, which was founded in 1962, is reported to employ over 2.3 million people globally. Walmart has around 10,500 locations throughout the world.

If you find this article informative then do share it with your friends and family!

Also read: Dogecoin becomes the focal point of memes yet again as it continues its run for one