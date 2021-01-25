What to play in an online casino

The casino online world is huge and beautiful, stretching from spectacular Las Vegas and Macau to the internet’s vast realm. And while the stunning lights in every “Mecca” of the game worldwide manage to entice most players, online casinos with the wide range of games and special offers make the time and money spent on gambling worthwhile.

Why play online casino games?

Online casinos offer a much wider variety of games than land-based ones

You can take advantage of the fantastic offers

You can enjoy the magic of a casino from the comfort of your own home

Online casino games have high payout rates

Choose your favorite game

Online casino games are as different as the people who play them. By registering at an online casino, you will feel “overwhelmed” by the huge gaming offer. So which one will you choose to play? Of course, we can’t decide for you, but we can definitely guide you in the right direction, telling you what is popular with players of all ages. Here are our options:

Here you will find the Best Guides for Casino Games

Slots

Among the plethora of online casino games, slots are by far the most popular. Traditionally these games had three wheels, with fruit and bells spinning on them. Today there are slots with three, five, or more reels as well as innovative, progressive jackpot slots. The rate of return to the player ranges from 93-98%, making them irresistible. In addition, due to the rapid development of technology, the developing companies and, therefore, the online casinos offer amazing 3D slots with unique graphics and sound effects and a variety of innovative features that make the game even more exciting.

Roulette

Roulette represents casinos and has millions of fans. There are two types of classic board games, European Roulette (lower rake) and American Roulette, which has a higher rake thanks to the double zero “00” option. Roulette is popular with both beginners and more experienced players as it can bring huge profits in a short period of time. The two types mentioned above are of course, the most popular, as you will find them in almost all land-based traditional and online casinos. But beyond these types, two other roulette variants are French and English roulette, which are also the least popular.

Blackjack

When it comes to casino board games, Blackjack is the most beloved. It is a game that has starred in books and movies, based on luck and strategy that includes “hits,” waiting, doubling bets, and breaking cards. If you play according to the basic strategy of Blackjack, you can satisfactorily reduce the rake to your advantage and win in the long run. Of course, being the most popular casino board game, it makes sense to have a plethora of variations that you can find in many online casinos. Blackjack’s most well-known variations are the classic Blackjack, the European blackjack, the Single Deck blackjack, and the Pontoon, which is essentially our 21.

Baccarat

In a land-based casino, you will find many big players around a table. On the internet, baccarat is offered not only to those who have to spend large amounts but also to those with smaller ones starting from 1 € minimum bet. The game’s goal is to get a total of 9 cards, betting on either the Player or the Banker. There is also the bet on the tie. According to the rules, all tens and figures have a value of zero, the ace has a value of one, and all other cards have the value of the number on them. Note that only the units count in the final result, which means that if the total sum in hand is 18, it will count as 8.

Video Poker

Video Poker is one of the online casino games based on 5-card poker. Looking for a Video Poker machine in a land-based casino, you will find that it combines elements of slots and classic Poker. This game is not as simple as the slots. To become an expert and shake the bank, you need to follow some strategies. If you play right, you will benefit from some of the best odds in the casino world. As in most casino games and video poker, you will find different variations to choose the one that suits you best. Before you start, study the paytable with winnings per combination and make comparisons between games to find the one you want to play.

Virtual Sports

In recent years, Virtual Sports have gained significant ground in players’ preferences, now having their own fanatical audience. Their main feature is simplicity, as players do not need to have special betting knowledge. The platforms have adapted to the growing demands of players who want to continually bet on sports and offer Virtual Sports 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. In fact, their software has recently evolved, investing in the players’ insatiable thirst for virtual sports. The competition is huge and they use all the resources they can have like affordable SEO to draw visitors in their websites.