Launch for ZTE Axon 30 with under-display camera officially confirmed by ZTE

In China, ZTE unveiled the Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra smartphones. According to new reports, the firm is preparing to release another Axon 30 series phone. An in-screen camera will be included with this gadget.

ZTE’s Director of Consumer Experiment Department Lu Qianhao revealed on Weibo earlier today that a new Axon30 under-screen camera version is in the works.

The term Cancer appears to be alluding to the Cancer Zodiac sign’s time between June 22 and July 22.

ZTE Axon 30 Pro with under-display camera – Specification and features

The specifications of the Axon 30 under-screen camera version are still unknown. It’s likely to have specifications comparable to the Axon 30 Pro and Ultra.

A 6.67-inch AMOLED FHD+ display is included on the Axon 30 Pro and Ultra. The Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage power these phones.

The front camera on the Axon 30 Pro and Axon 30 Ultra is 16 megapixels. A 64-megapixel primary camera, a 64-megapixel ultrawide lens, a 5-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are included in the Pro model’s back camera system.

A 64-megapixel primary lens with OIS, a 64-megapixel lens, a 64-megapixel ultrawide snapper, and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera with OIS and 5x optical zoom capability are all included in the Ultra variant.

A 4,200mAh battery powers the Axon 30 Pro, which enables 55W rapid charging. On the otherhand, Axon 10 Ultra variant, on the other hand, features a larger 4,600mAh battery and 65W quick charging.

Under-display cameras are a relatively new technology, and several smartphone manufacturers have been trying to develop new under-display camera models.

Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo, and Vivo are among the smartphone companies who have stated that they would introduce smartphones with selfie cameras embedded into the display.

This method allows for the creation of a smartphone with an edge-to-edge display without the need of a notch, cut-outs, or bezels.

