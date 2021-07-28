ZTE launches Axon 30 5G featuring under-display camera, flagship cameras & more

Axon 30 5G is ZTE’s latest unique-looking smartphone that features a selfie camera hidden behind the display. “Next-generation under-display camera,” according to the firm, enables the device to deliver a truly full-screen experience. We’ll take a look at the new Axon 30 5G’s features, pricing, and availability in this article.

ZTE Axon 30 5G – Specification and Features

The 6.92-inch full HD+ AMOLED display on the ZTE Axon 30 5G features a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, together with up to 12GB of RAM, which can be extended by up to 5GB in virtual space, and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The gadget includes an independent screen display chip that improves accuracy through intelligent pixel enhancement and intelligent display optimization. It has seven layers of “extremely transparent” materials as well as three unique processing processes. It also has three different eye-protection certifications.

The smartphone is powered by Google’s Android 11 operating system, with the company’s MyOS 11 overlay on top. All of this is supported by a 4,200mAh battery that supports 55W rapid charging. A huge VC liquid cooling plate, high power thermal gel, and graphene copper-based composite material comprise the device’s “three ice cooling system.” Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, WiFi 6, and USB Type-C are among the connectivity choices

On the rear, the ZTE Axon 30 5G has a quad-camera configuration with a 64-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 16-megapixel sensor on the front for capturing selfies.

ZTE Axon 30 5G – Pricing and Availability

The 6GB RAM/128GB storage variant costs Yuan 2,198 (Approximately $338), the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant costs Yuan 2,498 (Approximately $384), the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant costs Yuan 2,798 (Approximately $431), and the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant costs Yuan 3,098 (approximately $477). The highest model will originally be priced at Yuan 2,998. (Approximately $461).

The gadget is presently available through the ZTE Mall website in Black and Green color choices. ZTE has also revealed that this smartphone would be available in worldwide markets very shortly. This was announced on Twitter and on the company’s official website. The firm did not, however, provide a precise launch date for the gadget in worldwide markets.

