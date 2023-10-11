2023’s Best Slots Sites UK: Top UK Online Slot Games With Big Payouts & High RTPs

Tired of playing the same old slot games with unpolished graphics and lacklustre payouts? We know the feeling – and we are here to put an end to it.

We tasked our most experienced gamblers to compile a list of the best slots sites in the UK, and we ranked them by slots library, bonuses, and other important features.

Leading our list, we have PlayOJO – an excellent UK slots site with 2,000+ slot games and 50 extra spins welcome bonus. But before you sign up, make sure to have a look at our full list below. There’s something for everyone here!

Ready to take a spin? Let’s get started!

Best Online Slots in the UK

Below, we’ve prepared reviews for the best slot games to play in the UK for real money, and considered all the important factors for players. Let’s have a closer look.

1. Big Bass Bonanza – Best Slot Game in the UK Overall

RTP: 96.71%

Theme: Fishing

Maximum Win: 2,100 x your wager

Where to Play: PlayOJO

Bonus: Catch three, four, or five fish scatters and win extra spins

Big Bass Bonanza is one of the most popular slot games available today. It’s a video slot game developed by Pragmatic Play, which has a fishing theme.

You can trigger extra bonuses by catching three, four, or five fish scatters to receive bonus spins.

Big Bass Bonanza is thought to be a high-volatility slot game due to its RTP.

>> Play Big Bass Bonanza at PlayOJO

2. Legacy of Dead – Best In-Game Bonuses of All UK Real Money Slots

RTP: 96.58%

Theme: Egyptian

Maximum Win: 5,000 x your stake

Where to Play: Luckland

Bonus: Get three or more wild symbols and receive bonus spins

Play’n GO, an internationally recognized software developer, designed the online video slot game Legacy of Dead, which has become quite popular over the years. It is renowned for its captivating gameplay, detailed graphics, and Ancient Egyptian theme.

You can win extra spins by triggering the slot when you get three or more wild symbols!

>> Play Legacy of Dead at Luckland

3. God of Giza – Top UK Slot Game With a Big Payout

RTP: 96.01%

Theme: Egyptian

Maximum Win: 5000 x your stake

Where to Play: All British Casino

Bonus: Get three scatter symbols and receive ten bonus spins

Gods of Giza allows you to discover treasures of the ancient past. For any Egyptian history lovers, this one is undoubtedly one of the best slots UK you can play!

To unlock ten bonus spins, get three or more scatter symbols and enjoy the bonuses.

>> Start playing God of Giza at All British Casino

4. Book of Dead – Highest RTP Slot Game in the UK

RTP: 96.21%

Theme: Egyptian, historical

Maximum Win: 5000 x your stake

Where to Play: Slots Magic

Book of Dead is undoubtedly the most popular game in the “Book of” series. Produced by Play’n Go, this slot game offers an interesting Egyptian historical theme.

As a traveller and a researcher, you’ll embark on a journey to unlock ancient secrets!

>> Play Book of Dead at Slots Magic

5. Wolf Gold – Best UK Slot Game for Mobile

RTP: 96.01%

Theme: Native American

Maximum Win: 2500 x your stake

Where to Play: Red Kings

Bonus: Money respin system & multiple jackpots

Wolf Gold offers players a captivating experience with its stunning visuals and Native American-themed design.

The game features a unique money respin system and multiple jackpot opportunities that keep the excitement levels high. With its immersive soundtrack and smooth gameplay, it’s no surprise that Wolf Gold stands out in the crowded world of UK online slots.

>> Play Wolf Gold at Red Kings

Best Slots Sites in the UK

In this section, we will thoroughly review the top 5 slot sites in the UK on benchmarks such as selection of online slots, bonuses, and payment methods. Let’s dive in.

1. PlayOJO – Best Slots Site in the UK Overall

First deposit only. 50 Free Spins on Book of Dead slot. Free Spin valued at £0.10. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

50 bonus spins

0x wagering requirement

2,000+ slots from reputable providers

OJO Specials and other offers

Cons:

Could use a better design

Fees on some payouts

Launched in 2017, PlayOJO quickly became one of the UK’s most beloved online casinos.

Most famous for its slot game selection, this online casino houses so much more than that, hence making it number one on our list of the best online slot sites in the UK in 2023.

Let’s explore PlayOjo together and discover what they have to offer.

Slot Selection: 4.95/5

PlayOJO offers a quality casino experience that can be enjoyed by exploring the game varieties here. As soon as you enter PlayOJO’s digital world, you’re met with a fantastic array of timeless classics as well as innovative and brand-new titles that you haven’t seen before.

We found that PlayOJO offers over 3,000 online casino games, over 2,000 of them being real money slots, which creates a fantastic opportunity for players to explore diverse titles.

Some of the most popular slot games here include Book of Dead, Big Bass Bonanza, Sweet Bonanza, Money Train 4, and more. PlayOJO is well-suited for both new players and seasoned gamblers, as it offers a variety of slot games, such as three-reel slots, multi-payline slots, progressive slots, and so on.

It might be one of the new slot sites UK has to offer, but it has already managed to become one of the best options for slot players. It also has one of the best UK online bingo sites we could find with excellent variety.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

At PlayOJO, players can benefit from generous bonuses as soon as they register and make their first deposit.

For UK gamblers who are passionate about slot games, PlayOJO has created an exciting welcome offer. When signing up as a new player and making your first deposit, you automatically become eligible to receive 50 bonus spins – you can use these spins on the Book of Dead, a very popular slot game online.

The best thing is the first deposit bonuses at PlayOJO come with no wagering requirements!

PlayOJO also provides “Kickers.” Kickers are daily bonuses that are provided exclusively to each player and are customised based on what you like and play the most often. You may also find OJO’s Specials at PlayOJO, which are unique and engaging games you can play to earn even more promotions.

Payment Options: 4.9/5

The online casino makes an effort to accommodate players with different preferences and needs. This is why PlayOjo offers a diversity of banking options.

You can use Mastercard, Visa, and Maestro to make deposits and withdrawals at PlayOJO.

Furthermore, PlayOJO offers a wide range of e-wallet and digital banking solutions, including Skrill, Neteller, PaySafeCard, Payz, and even PayPal. All banking options have a £10 minimum deposit requirement, and there is no minimum withdrawal amount.

>> Get 50 extra spins welcome bonus [PlayOJO]

2. Luckland – Best Online Slots Site UK for Fast Withdrawals

New players only. 18+. min deposit £20. 40x wagering applies to match-up bonus. Offer valid for 1 week. 50 spins on Starburst. 40x wagering applies to spins. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% bonus of up to £50

50 extra spins for new players

Quick withdrawals

Over 1,200 slot games

Daily spin bonuses

Cons:

Customer support could be better

Cluttered homepage

Luckland Casino, a famous online gambling site, offers slot machines, table games, live dealer games, and so much more! Let’s see what makes it our #2 best real money slots site today.

Slot Selection: 4.9/5

Housing over 1,200 online slot games and exploring the game library of Luckland never gets boring. We are confident that Luckland is a perfect match for new players, as this online casino offers a diverse selection of classic slots.

Here, you’ll be able to discover Legacy of Dead, Fire Joker, Luck of the Dragon, Hot Chilli Fest, and more.

If you ever feel like stepping outside of the slots world, Luckland also gives you the chance to discover jackpot slots and table games.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.9/5

Upon registering at Luckland, it becomes clear soon enough that they genuinely value their players and reward them accordingly.

One of the first deposit bonuses you will receive is a 100% bonus of up to £50. Additionally, you’ll be eligible to receive 50 extra spins as a new user. Please note, however, that the wagering requirement for the welcome bonus at the online casino is 40x.

Payment Options: 4.85/5

Payment choices at Luckland are simple and relatively quick. UK-based slot game enthusiasts have the option of using Trustly and Astropay alongside Visa and Mastercard.

Additionally, Skrill, Neosurf, PaySafeCard, ecoPayz, Neteller, and MuchBetter are among the banking options offered by Luckland, and they offer comfortable and quick payouts.

At Luckland, deposits can be made instantly. However, depending on the payment method, withdrawal times may last up to 4 days, which was fair, considering the amount of banking options they offer.

>> Get 100% bonus of up to £50 [Luckland]

3. All British Casino – Best Real Money UK Slot Site for Classic Slots

Welcome bonus for new players only. Maximum bonus is 100% up to £100. Min. deposit is £20. No max cash out. Wagering is 35x bonus. Maximum bet with an active bonus is £5. Eligibility is restricted for suspected abuse. Cashback is cash with no restrictions. Skrill & Neteller deposits excluded. Cashback applies to deposits where no bonus is included. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to £100

Over 1,000 slot games

Mobile versions available

Supports e-wallets, including PayPal

Cons:

Customer support sometimes hard to reach

Not the best design

Established in 2013, All British is a classic UK online casino everyone knows and loves. Now providing more than 1,000 slot machines at your disposal, All British truly deserves its third place on our list.

Let’s see what makes this online casino such a gem, shall we?

Slot Selection: 4.85/5

We’re confident that you and your slot machine enthusiast friends will all love All British due to its fantastic selection of slot games.

Along with the traditional slot machines like Gods of Giza, 777 Ultra, Bells on Fire, Jester Wilds, and others, this slot site also features innovative games, progressive jackpots, and plenty more!

It’s also vital to point out that you can play your preferred casino games at this online casino, explore new genres, and earn real money all at the same time. What is even more fun is how frequently their game library is updated.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.85/5

The welcome bonus, which includes a 100% deposit bonus of up to £100, is the most significant incentive you get at All British as a new customer.

Please take into account that the welcome bonus’s wagering requirements are 35x.

You must also keep an eye out for the changes because this online UK casino slots frequently rewards its devoted patrons with bonus spins, other benefits, and seasonal specials.

Payment Options: 4.8/5

The payment and payout options at All British are comfortable and convenient, and we have noticed that it makes the gaming experience smoother for the customers as well.

All British Casino offers handy payment options like Visa, Mastercard, PaySafeCard, Trustly, Skrill, and Neteller.

All the payment methods can be used for both deposits and withdrawals, and you can receive your real money winnings in up to 24 hours.

>> Get a 100% deposit bonus of up to £100 [All British Casino]

4. Slots Magic – Best Bonuses of All UK Real Money Slots Sites Online

Automatically credited upon deposit. Cancellation can be requested. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 50. Game: Book of Dead, Spin Value: £0.10. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Max bet is 10% (min £0.10) of the free spin winnings and bonus amount or £5 (lowest amount applies). Deposit/Welcome Bonus can only be claimed once every 72 hours across all Casinos. Bonuses do not prevent withdrawing deposit balance. Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to £50

50 extra spins

Daily offers

Over 500 online slots

Cons:

Not a lot of withdrawal options

Design could be better

SlotsMagic is a reputable and well-established online casino that provides a wide range of slot games from various genres, with a generous deposit bonus and other perks. This online casino ended up number four on our list of the best slot sites in the UK. Let’s see why!

Slot Selection: 4.8/5

Slots Magic offers a large variety of slots with a variety of themes, gameplay elements, and progressive jackpots.

There is something for everyone, whether you favour vintage three-reel slots or cutting-edge video slots with five reels.

Slots Magic’s most played games include Book of Dead, Gonzo’s Quest, and Starburst.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.95/5

Slots Magic provides attractive bonuses and promotions in addition to its excellent selection of slots to improve the gaming experience.

A generous welcome bonus of 100% up to £50 is offered to new players, as well as 50 extra spins on everyone’s favourite slot games!

Slots Magic also offers daily promotions based on what you like to play the most, so make sure to check their Promotions tab frequently to make the most out of your gaming experience.

Payment Options: 4.65/5

Slots Magic is aware of how crucial quick and safe payment methods are, and while the banking options here are not the most diverse, they are certainly convenient.

At Slots Magic, you can use Visa and Mastercard as banking options, as well as Apple Pay and Paypal as digital payment options.

Withdrawals take 1-5 business days to process, depending on your bank.

>> Claim your 100% welcome bonus [Slots Magic]

5. Red Kings – Best Variety of Real Money Online Slots in the UK

Automatically credited upon deposit. First Deposit Only. Max. Bonus £50. Maximum amount of Free Spins is 15. Game: Wolf Gold, Spin Value: £0.25. WR of 30x Deposit + Bonus amount and 60x Free Spin winnings amount (only Slots count) within 30 days. Max bet is 10% (min £0.10) of the free spin winnings and bonus amount or £5 (lowest amount applies). Note that the full T&Cs apply.

Pros:

100% welcome bonus up to £50

Extra spins for all new users

Over 3000 slot games

Variety of classic slot games

Cons:

Customer support may be hard to reach

Lack of banking options

Another top-notch slots site in the UK is Red Kings Casino. It gives both new and seasoned players a seamless gaming experience with its sleek design and user-friendly UI.

Let’s see how Red Kings ended up number five on our list of the best slot sites in the UK.

Slot Selection: 4.9/5

An excellent selection of slot machines from well-known software developers can be found at Red Kings Casino the moment you enter it.

There are many possibilities, from traditional slots to those with progressive jackpots. Fluffy Favourites, Mega Moolah, Mega Fortune, and Hall of Gods are the most popular games here, and rightfully so.

Additionally, the website offers a number of themes that cater to different user preferences, from fantasy worlds to ancient civilisations.

Bonuses and Promotions: 4.75/5

Red Kings Casino offers a variety of offers and bonuses to reward its players.

As a new player, you can enjoy a 100% up to £50 welcome bonus with additional extra spins on selected slot games. Regular players can take advantage of cashback incentives, reload bonuses, and fun tournaments.

Players can also receive extra benefits and awards through the loyalty program based on their level of involvement, how much they play, and what they deposit. It’s one of the best online casinos for slots we could find!

Payment Options: 4.65/5

To ensure accessible and convenient transactions, Red Kings Casino provides a range of safe payment possibilities.

Here, you can use Visa and Mastercard, as well as PayPal and Apple Pay. In some regions, Red Kings also allows bank transfers.

The minimum deposit amount is £10, and withdrawals take up to 3 business days to process.

>> Claim your 100% welcome bonus [Red Kings]

How We Ranked the Best Real Money Slots Sites UK

Selecting the top slot sites in the UK might be difficult, but there are a few considerations that can guide you in the right direction.

Slot Selection

The variety of slot games available is one of the most crucial factors to take into account when selecting a slots website. The finest online casino sites for slots will provide a wide range of games, from simple three-reel slots to more complicated video slots.

Bonuses and Promotions

The bonuses and promotions that are offered are another crucial thing to take into account. Many online casino sites with slots provide new players with welcome bonuses as well as ongoing specials and loyalty programs for returning customers.

Free spins, cashback offers, and other incentives may be included, and they allow you to have fun while also earning real money winnings.

Payment Options

It’s also crucial to take into account the various payment methods offered by the slots website. The best slot sites will accept various payment options, including bank transfers, debit and credit cards, and e-wallets.

Additionally, make sure that the slot site of your choice has a straightforward withdrawal procedure.

Bonuses to Use at the Best UK Slots Sites

PlayOJO: 50 extra spins for new users with 0 WR. Full T&Cs apply.

Luckland: 100% bonus of up to £50. Full T&Cs apply.

All British Casino: 100% welcome bonus up to £100. Full T&Cs apply.

Slots Magic: Welcome bonus of 100% deposit match up to £50. Full T&Cs apply.

Red Kings: 100% welcome bonus up to £50. Full T&Cs apply.

How to Play Online Slots: Step-by-Step Guide for UK Punters

Using our top choice, PlayOjo, as an example, here’s how to sign up at the best slot sites in the UK:

Step 1: Pick a Real Money Slots Site UK

Take a look at our top picks

Choose slots site that fits your needs the best

We recommend choosing PlayOJO, it’s our #1 pick

Visit PlayOJO’s website to get started

Step 2: Sign Up for a New Account

Click on Join Now

Fill in the credentials & follow instructions

Step 3: Verify Your Account

Go to your email inbox

Find an email from PlayOJO

Verify your email

Step 4: Play Real Money Slots UK

Go to your PlayOjo account

Go to the Cashier’s page

Choose a payment option

Deposit money and claim extra spins

Play casino games!

Types of Slot Machines to Play in the UK for Real Money

Online casinos provide an extensive range of slot machine varieties, each with its own special features and rules. In this section of the article, we will dive deeper into some of the most beloved slot machine genres UK online casinos offer.

Three-reel Slots

With only three reels and one payline, three-reel casino slots online are the most straightforward kind of slot machine. This slot machine frequently features a fruit machine theme and has straightforward, simple gameplay that is perfect for beginners.

Five-reel Slots

Due to their five reels and numerous paylines, five-reel slots are more complicated than three-reel casino slots real money. They frequently have special effects like wild symbols and scatter symbols, as well as bonus rounds.

Multi-payline and Multi-reel Slots

Slot machines with several paylines and reels, as opposed to only five, are significantly more advanced. They frequently have sophisticated extra features and unique elements like expanding wild symbols and cascading reels, in addition to bonus rounds and scatter symbols.

Video Slots

The most common kind of slot machine is a video slot, which features excellent images, animations, and sound effects. They frequently have themes from movies and television shows, as well as pop culture references, and include a variety of bonus rounds and extra features.

3D Slots

Similar to video slots, 3D slots have even more intricate designs and animations. They provide a genuinely immersive gaming experience and frequently have extra features and interactive bonus rounds.

Progressive Slots

Slot machines featuring progressive jackpot slots provide players with the possibility to win enormous sums of real money because the reward fund grows with each game played.

They can operate independently or be connected to a system of other slots to offer even more enormous jackpots, so make sure you check out the rules of the progressive slots of your choice to avoid misunderstandings.

Branded Slots

Popular films, TV series, and other media franchises serve as the basis for branded slots. They provide a distinctive and engaging gaming experience and frequently include excerpts and snippets from the original source material, be it a TV show, a movie, a comic book, or something else.

Tips for Playing Online Slots in the UK

Keep in mind these tips when playing real money slots in the UK:

Read Wagering Requirements: The number of times you must wager your bonus money before you can withdraw any winnings is determined by the wagering requirements.

Understanding these prerequisites will enable you to make wise judgments and prevent any disappointments or misunderstandings.

Understanding these prerequisites will enable you to make wise judgments and prevent any disappointments or misunderstandings. Take Privacy Policy into Account: Check to see if the casino has effective security measures in place to safeguard your financial and personal information. As signs of a secure site, look for SSL certificates and encryption technology.

By putting your privacy first, you can enjoy casino games without any misunderstandings.

By putting your privacy first, you can enjoy casino games without any misunderstandings. Check the Terms and Conditions: Pay attention to things like game restrictions, bonus expiration dates, and withdrawal thresholds. You may make wise selections and prevent future problems or misunderstandings by being aware of the terms and conditions.

Before starting your online slot gaming journey, it is usually preferable to be well-informed and avoid misunderstandings.

Guide to the Best Online Slots Sites in the UK: FAQ

What is the Best Slot Game in the UK?

The best slot game in the UK is Big Bass Bonanza at PlayOJO. Produced by Pragmatic Play, this slot machine has 96.71% RTP and a thrilling finish theme.

Where Can I Play Slots in the UK?

You can play the best online slots UK has to offer at our top pick – PlayOJO.

With its extensive slot game library, generous slot bonuses, and thrilling perks, PlayOjo guarantees a premium online gambling experience.

Some of our other favourites include Luckland, All British, Slots Magic, and Red Kings.

Can I Win Real Money Playing Online Slots?

Yes, you can win real money when playing real money online slots.

The slot games, as we mentioned in this article, all offer real money payouts.

Comparing the 5 Best Online Slots Sites in the UK

Ready to Get Started at the Best Real Money UK Slots Sites?

As the popularity of online slots continues to soar, UK slot sites work hard to give players an enjoyable and rewarding gaming experience.

The slot sites mentioned in our article provide everything a slot aficionado could want, from a vast selection of slot games to alluring bonuses.

Although PlayOJO is our top choice due to its excellent slot game library and individually catered daily perks, we hope this article helped you decide where to go.

And most importantly, don’t forget to play responsibly!

