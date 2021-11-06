Upcoming Apple iPhone 14 series to feature 5NM based A16 bionic processors produced by TSMC

The Apple iPhone 14 series of handsets will not be available for another ten months. Given the popularity of Apple iPhones, we know what to expect from the next-generation iPhone, dubbed the iPhone 14. Another significant update for the iPhone 14 has just leaked online.

According to the most recent reports, the Apple iPhone 14 series will be powered by the Apple 16 Bionic processor. According to an earlier leak, the A16 Bionic would be manufactured by TSMC utilizing 3nm manufacturing.

The recent leak, however, indicates that the A16 Bionic CPU will be manufactured using a 5nm technology, similar to the A14 Bionic and A15 Bionic.

According to prior references, Apple would have been among the first smartphone makers to provide a 3nm chipset. However, because of the global scarcity of chipsets, silicon foundries such as TSMC are now focusing on scaling up production using existing technologies rather than switching to a new fabrication entirely.

Having said that, TSMC may begin producing 3nm chipsets by late 2022, which might power some Apple devices. However, nothing has been verified as of yet. The silicon scarcity is expected to resolve by mid-2022, as more and more silicon production companies rapidly increase their capacity to meet continued demand.

The names of the lithographies used to etch on processors using UV rays are 3nm and 5nm. Smaller lithography will allow firms to insert more capacitors in a given space while also increasing efficiency. As a result, processors built using 3nm will be more power-efficient than processors manufactured using 5nm.

With the A14 Bionic CPU, Apple debuted a 5nm processor on the iPhone 12 series of handsets. The newer A15 Bionic, too, employs the same 5nm CPU.

The A16 Bionic will now employ the same 5nm manufacturing. As a result, the A16 Bionic may not be as energy-efficient as the A15 Bionic.

In comparison, Apple did make the A15 Bionic more powerful and power-efficient than the A14 Bionic, and the same may be anticipated of the A16 Bionic, which will power the future Apple iPhone 14.

Also Read: