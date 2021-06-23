Apple stops production for Apple iPhone 12 mini-series due to low sales

Apple announced the iPhone 12 mini-series as part of the iPhone 12 series, citing the market’s need for small devices. The firm anticipated that consumers seeking an iPhone SE-like form factor would be interested in the smartphone and the new design and powerful internals. Apple’s projection, however, did not come true, as demand for the iPhone 12 mini began to decline in the market. According to reports, Apple has halted the manufacture of the iPhone 12 small and is considering discontinuing it.

Many rumors were claiming that the demand for the iPhone 12 mini has gone down since its release for the uninitiated.

Apple may suspend the manufacturer of the iPhone 12 small owing to poor demand, according to a previous report. Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst, later claimed that Apple’s 2022 iPhone range would not feature a mini-version.

Is Apple discontinuing iPhone 12 Mini-Series?

According to the rumor, the iPhone 12 small will not sell and the other iPhone 12 series models. Devices like the iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, for example, sold like hotcakes worldwide, while Apple’s basic iPhone 12 model saw record sales in places like India.

According to a recent claim from TrendForce, a Taiwanese research organization, Apple has already halted the manufacture of the iPhone 12 small. Only two quarters after its introduction, the gadget has entered its End-of-Life phase.

In comparison, the iPhone 12 mini’s sales in both the domestic and international markets were dismal. Even though Apple provided steep discounts on the smartphone around special occasions in prospective countries, total sales remained flat.

So, Apple has stopped producing the iPhone 12 small. The Cupertino Company’s official online and offline retailers are still selling the gadget. The 12 minis, on the other hand, will be phased out after the last supplies are sold, which is scheduled to happen later this year.

Will we get to see the Apple iPhone mini-series in the future?

As we previously reported, several speculations are circulating that Apple may be abandoning its mini-series portfolio, which will also apply to future iPhones.

On the other hand, Apple is more likely to focus on its “S” series iPhone and may release a new Apple iPhone S series with more aggressive specifications and features at a lower price, so let’s hope for the best!

Also Read: