TSMC gets government approval to start production for 2-nanometer chip in a new plant

This will be the most sophisticated processing factory ever for Apple supplier TSMC, which will begin producing 2-nanometer chips in 2023. Apple has apparently purchased the full production capacity of processor maker TSMC, which is already preparing 3-nanometer processors for the “iPhone 14” in 2022. In Hsinchu, Taiwan, however, the firm will soon begin building on a new facility that will create processors with a 2-nanometer resolution.

A committee of Taiwan’s environmental review has accepted TSMC’s plan, according to Nikkei Asia. Construction of the facility is now scheduled to begin in early 2022, with equipment installation scheduled for 2023.

“Semiconductor is one of the most crucial industries to Taiwan’s economic growth,” said Lin Chuan-neng, Economics Vice Minister. “The government will help TSMC to achieve its environmental targets while continuing to build the advanced technologies.”

Hsinchu’s Baoshan township will be the site of the new factory, which will cover around 50 acres. It is estimated that 98,000 tons of water per day would be required. TSMC’s goal is to use 10 percent recycled water by 2025, and 100 percent recycled water by 2030.

It is also allegedly looking at sites in Germany and Arizona for a new 5-nanometer facility. TSMC’s new facility was approved by Taiwan after Intel announced plans to catch up with TSMC.

TSMC to also produce 3NM and 5NM chips

A 3nm chip production method will be available from TSMC by the end of 2022, and the company is already working on better 5nm technologies. Some of TSMC’s research is focused on developing 3-nanometer manufacturing methods, as are other chip manufacturers. TSMC has allegedly begun building manufacturing lines and supporting infrastructure for 3-nanometer chips at that level.

After risk production, volume manufacturing will follow in the second part of 2022. The 3-nanometer project is on track, according to DigiTimes. Using this technique, the Apple-designed A15 chip may be available as early as 2021 or, more likely, the A16 chip by 2022.

TSMC is reported to be in scale production of 5-nanometer chips, but it is already working on better versions. In addition to the 5nm Plus node, the firm is believed to be working on a 5nm node that is further improved.

Next-generation A-series processors tentatively called “A14,” are expected to be produced in mid-2020, according to reports from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Apple stated earlier this year that it will release an iPhone upgrade in the fourth quarter of 2020, which may have contributed to this trend.

According to reports, TSMC plans to build a $12 billion semiconductor plant in Arizona. Construction will begin in 2021, and chip manufacturing is scheduled to begin in 2024.

As part of its 12-billion-dollar expansion plan, Apple’s chip partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. said on Tuesday that building of a new chip factory in Phoenix, Ariz., has begun. For the second consecutive year, TSMC’s annual symposium was held online owing to a coronavirus epidemic, writes Reuters.

The installation of five more TSMC fabs in Arizona was reported in May, although it is unclear which customers those facilities would serve. In the second half of 2022, Reuters says, TSMC plans to begin volume manufacturing of 3nm chips at its “Fab 18” factory in Tainan.

It was originally reported in June 2020 that Apple was working on 3nm processors for iPhone, iPad, and Mac computers. 3nm devices will offer performance gains of 10 to 15 percent over existing 5nm circuits while reducing energy consumption by 20 to 25 percent, TSMC announced last year.

