DJI Mini SE Leaked Online Showing The Drone Will Be Company’s Cheapest Drone For Tag $299

DJI, the world’s biggest drone manufacturer, is said to be working on a new product called the DJI Mini SE. According to the latest reports, the gadget might be the company’s cheapest drone ever.

DJI Mini SE Leaked Online

The leak, which comes from Walmart, is slated to start at $299. The item has been shipped to at least one set of Walmart Store shelves, in addition to the future product listing on the Walmart website.

The incoming drone does not appear to be the DJI Mini 2‘s low-cost variant, but rather the less-expensive edition of the first-generation DJI Mavic Mini, which was released in 2019.

In terms of features, the device is expected to offer a 2.7K-resolution camera (rather than 4K) and a 2.5-mile wireless range. This indicates that the Mini SE does not support Ocusync.

The biggest changes between the incoming edition and the original ones, according to several Reddit users, seems to be a $100 reduced price and a somewhat better plastic chassis.

The estimated price is $299, which looks to be a reasonable price for a new drone from of the brand.

The gadget may easily be tucked into a bag and carried around due to its shape, size, and weight, and it will not need to be registered with the FAA.

