Apple Watch Series 7 Speculated To Come With A Body Temperature Sensor, UWB Support, Says Report

Apple is planning to release its next-generation Apple Watch later this year, following the release of the Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE last year.

Renders of the forthcoming Apple Watch, potentially the Apple Watch Series 7, have already leaked online.

According to recent sources, Apple is aiming to release an Apple Watch with a body temperature sensor, as well as other substantial modifications.

Apple Watch Series 7 To Come With Body Temperature Sensor & UWB Support

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, while Apple is planning to release the Apple Watch Series 7 this year, the firm is planning to release three more Apple Watch models in 2022.

The first will be the replacement to the regular Apple Watch model, the second will be the replacement to the Apple Watch SE, and the third will be an extreme sports edition aimed at sportsmen and sportspeople.

However, the Apple Watch Series 7 is expected to have a better display, a speedier CPU (perhaps the new S7 SoC), and better wireless connection.

Although the Cupertino company planned to include a body temperature sensor in this year’s model, the sensor will most likely be included in next year’s model, according to the report.

This year’s model, on the other hand, is expected to have smaller display borders and a new lamination technology that will bring the display closer to the device’s front cover.

As a consequence, the total thickness of the forthcoming Apple Watch will likely rise somewhat, but not to the point that customers would notice or feel it.

In addition, the gadget is expected to use new ultra-wideband (UWB) technology for improved wireless connections and functionality.

Apple’s newest item tracking gadget, AirTag, is powered on the same technology.

Furthermore, the story suggests that, with the Series 7, Apple will release a new Apple Watch “Explorer” or “Adventure” model this year. However, due to production challenges, the sports edition Apple Watch is expected to be released in 2022.

As per the report, the alleged blood glucose monitoring capability has been under development for quite some time and is intended to give a non-invasive technique to assessing blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.

Apple, on the other hand, is anticipated to take several years to integrate the feature into its wearable gadgets.

