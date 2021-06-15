Japan & Finland Reportedly Working Together For The Development Of 6G Network

For the development of 6G networking, well-known telecom organisations from Japan and Finland have teamed together.

The collaborative effort would be focused on research and development of the sixth generation of telecommunications technology, which would aid in the establishment of standards in a race with China.

Development On 6G Network

As per a NikkeiAsia story, Nokia, a major telecom equipment manufacturer in Finland, would join this initiative. Furthermore, the Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium in Japan will shortly sign a deal with 6G Flagship in Finland.

This collaboration was expected to be unveiled earlier this morning (15th June 2021) at the Global Digital Summit 2021, a Nikkei and Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications event.

The collaborative endeavour comes after Japan and the United States pledged 4.5 billion dollars for the development of next-generation communication technologies.

This collaboration was announced in April 2021. The unified effort, which will also include “third nations” to promote secure connection, would aid the United States in competing with China to set global standards.

Nippon Telegraph & Telephone, NTT Docomo, KDDI, SoftBank Corp., and Rakuten Mobile are among the members of the beyond 5G Promotion Consortium, which seeks to commercialise 6G technology by the 2030s.

Members of the Japanese consortium will also collaborate on collaborative research initiatives and exchange people.

This organisation is also in contact with American telecommunications companies like Cisco and even chipmaker Intel about future collaboration.

