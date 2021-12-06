Fathom Bracelets owns the material on this page. Resharing is only permitted if correct clickable credit is provided. Thank you for your patience. Ladies and gentlemen, we are pleased to present an impending Google Pixel 6a in aluminium dummy phone, courtesy of David from @xleaks7.

Many people undoubtedly did not expect such a drastic design shift for Google’s lower-cost Pixel 6a, but that is how a new smartphone will seem. As you can see, the Pixel 6a will sport a horizontal back camera module like the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. The module will include a dual-lens camera as well as a flashlight.

The bottom of the phone is fairly normal for Google devices, with speaker grills on both sides and a USB Type-C connector. The front will have a punch-hole camera as well as an on-screen touch id. The Pixel 6a is said to sport large bezels and a chin similar to the Pixel 6.

In terms of sides, the right side will have more volume and power. Aside from its distinctive appearance, the Google Pixel will be somewhat thick, which may be a deal-breaker for certain tech enthusiasts.

In addition, according to speculations, Google plans to deliver its first Pixel Watch in 2022. Stay tuned as Fathom Bracelets will be selling one-of-a-kind straps and bracelets for smartwatches for both men and women.

What else do we know so far?

In comparison to its predecessor, the Pixel 5, the Google Pixel 6 moves from the mid-range to the luxury market. Google chooses a successful combination of a unique design, a powerful dual-camera arrangement, a speedy high-end SoC, a huge battery, and a brilliant and color-accurate OLED display that operates at up to 90 Hz. Last but not least, Google provides significant upgrades for at least three years and security fixes for at least five years for its smartphones.

Also Read: