What if we were to tell you that there are proven ways to boost your odds when playing online slots?

Indeed, there are a few tips and strategies you can employ to boost your winning chances, or at the very least, limit your losses.

In this guide, we’ll reveal some of the best strategies on how to win at online slots so that you can stretch your gambling dollar when playing slots at online casinos like MyStake.

And remember, the longer you’re able to play, the better your chances of spinning your way into a jackpot.

Read on to find out all the secrets the casinos don’t want you to know!

How To Win At Online Slot Machines

Pick The Right Machine

It goes without saying that picking a slot machine that works for you should always be one of your top priorities.

While not every slot machine is completely different from the other, there are still various slot game varieties that stick out, such as progressive slots, 3D slots, megaways, classic three reels, and so much more.

Discover various different slot games that are available to you, research their rules, and decide if that specific title is the right fit for you.

Research the Developers

With so many different game developers emerging every day, we understand that it’s difficult to find a company that fits your criteria. However, there are many ways to find out if a slot game developer is of your taste.

As of now, major game developers have created some of the most popular titles in the industry. Some of them are NetEnt, Red Tiger, Evolution Gaming, Amatic, Microgaming, and more.

Practice in Demo Mode

Most online casinos allow their customers to try out slot games in demo mode. This feature allows you to understand how the game is played, what each special symbol means, how the bonus rounds work, and so on.

When playing a slot game in a demo mode, you are not using real money, which means you can simply enjoy the game and take your time figuring out how it works.

Use Bonuses to Your Advantage

While some casinos offer welcome bonuses for new players, there are profound online gambling sites that also offer slot game bonuses for returning players as well.

Some of these bonuses provide you with a match bonus, while others offer players free spins that can be used on specific games.

So, make sure you carefully look into the bonuses your preferred online casino offers in order to never miss out on good deals.

Some of the most popular online casinos, like MyStake, 7Bit, and Jackbit, can help you with your slot game experience, making it seamless and enjoyable.

Stick to Your Budget

It is always crucial to know what your limit is and how much you allow yourself to spend at an online casino.

Assess your funds and create a budget that is realistic and reliable so that you can play without worrying about losing a hefty amount of money.

Budgeting will also allow you to understand your gaming patterns and learn more about responsible gambling.

Try Out a Few Different Games

We know the thrill of playing your favorite slot game over and over again, discovering its tactics, and being excited about your wins.

However, it is also important to explore other slot games in order to understand which game is the right fit for you. Trying out different games can make your gaming experience more diverse and exciting.

How To Win at Mobile Slots

Playing real money slots on your mobile devices is not significantly different from playing slot machines on your PC or laptop.

That’s why we always recommend taking time when choosing a website or an app to play real money online slots at. Allow yourself to look through various games, watch playthrough videos, and read reviews from other players like you in order to decide what is the right fit for your personal gaming style.

Next, go ahead and research the developers behind your preferred online slot machines. Familiarize yourself with their rules and terms to avoid misunderstandings.

Also, never forget to stick to your budget and play responsibly. One good thing to do to help yourself take advantage of your winning spins is to claim slot-specific bonuses, such as free spins.

Additionally, don’t forget that playing online slot games is a diverse experience. There’s so much room to explore and discover new titles, so don’t be afraid to browse through your favorite online casinos.

How To Win at Slots In a Brick-And-Mortar Casino

If you prefer to go to land-based casinos and play slot machines, otherwise known as brick-and-mortar casinos, there are some techniques and tricks you can master in order to increase your chances of winning.

Here are some of the most popular slot strategies and tips shared by slot machine enthusiasts:

Watch Which Slot Machines Seem Hot

One helpful slot machine strategy is to keep an eye on which slots appear to be paying out more frequently than others. These are called “hot” machines, and they may be paying out a greater percentage in short-term periods.

But keep in mind that this is still mostly dependent on luck because slot machines are meant to produce random results.

Start Small to Prime the Pump

Generally, you can increase your playing time and budget by beginning with lower bets, which will enhance your enjoyment of the game.

In terms of slot machine strategies, this rule is a bit complex. The idea behind “priming the pump” is to get the machine to pay out more by gradually raising the bets from lesser beginning points. The goal of this slot machine strategy is to increase the payout you could get from it.

However, you have to also note that slot machines do not have a memory drive, meaning that after each game, the next round starts independently from the previous ones, so the “prime the pump” strategy can be applied to only one round of slots.

Look for Near Misses

We hear about near misses when it comes to land-based casinos and playing slots, but what does it really mean?

Situations, where the symbols on the reels almost create a winning combination but fall short, are called near misses. While generally, near misses are random, some plates believe that finding near-misses might help them determine whether a machine has a higher chance of paying off soon.

Best Strategies for Winning at Online Slots

Levels Betting

Level betting is one of the most popular online slot strategies, which entails consistently betting the same amount of cash for every spin. This slots strategy allows you to budget your funds properly and prevents you from running out of money quickly.

This slots strategy is also great for beginners who are trying to find out how much money they need to play online slots and extend their chances of winning.

Fixed Percentage Betting

When it comes to using fixed percentage betting as a slots strategy, experienced players suggest calculating the total bankroll you’re planning to bet on every spin.

For instance, if you establish a bankroll of $100 and you would like to bet 5% per spin, you would be wagering $5 on each of them.

Some players argue that fixed percentage betting is a more balanced approach for any online slot game, as it can help you better manage your bankroll by putting bets that are proportionate to your available funds.

Progressive Jackpot Strategy

Progressive slots are generally very attractive as they give players an opportunity to win hefty amounts of money. When it comes to its strategy, it might not be as simple as it seems at first look.

To win, one tactic for these games is to concentrate on progressive jackpot slots and wager the highest amount on each play.

Remember that the odds in these games are usually quite low and that winning a progressive jackpot is an extremely rare occurrence at any online casino.

Martingale

Martingale is a very popular slots strategy, but if you’re a beginner, adopting this trick can be quite complex and a bit risky.

This strategy entails growing your bets twice in size every time you get a losing spin. The goal is to make up for your losses before you get to the end of the game.

Winning at online slots is never guaranteed, of course. The Martingale strategy, while allowing players to win significant amounts of money, can still result in huge losses. So, be mindful and careful when adopting this strategy into your gaming lifestyle.

Biggest Slot Wins of All Time

$27.5 Million Win at Palace Station Casino

The year was 1998, and a retired flight attendant decided to try out her luck at Palace Station Casino in Las Vegas. After playing a few slot machines, she settled for Wheel of Fortune and, in a few minutes, managed to score over half a million dollars!

To maximize her winnings, she continued to play with a $100, and fortunately for her, a megabucks symbol appeared, rewarding her with $27.5 million.

$21 Million at Mirage Casino

Mirage Casino was opened in 1989, and on its opening day, a WWII veteran, Elmer Sherwin stepped into the casino with $20 and luck and managed to win $4.6 million by playing various slots games.

A few years later, Elmer Sherwin decided to try out his luck once again, this time at Cannery Casino in the same area in Las Vegas. While placing low bets, he encountered a megabucks symbol and scored $21 million.

$39.7 Million at Excalibur Casino

If you were paying attention to the gambling industry in the early 2000s, you would certainly remember the very generous win of $39.7 million by an anonymous player.

In 2003, an anonymous software engineer entered Excalibur Casino in Las Vegas and started playing Megabucks slot game.

With just a $100 wager, the anonymous player scored $39.7 million and, hence, claimed the jackpot. To this day, the win at Excalibur Casino is considered to be the biggest slot game win.

Best Sites for Playing Online Slots

1. MyStake – Best Site to Play Online Slots Overall

Pros:

150% welcome casino bonus up to $200

100% welcome casino bonus up to $1000

70% slots reload bonus

E-wallets and cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

Paypal not supported

Bank transfers are processed in over 24 hours

Launched in 2020, MyStake has been hosting casino players from around the globe and providing them with premium online gambling experience in various genres, including slot machines, sports betting, live casino, and even specialty mini-games.

Housing over 6000 online casino games, MyStake has established quite a name among slots enthusiasts for its diverse slot game library. With slot machines, such as Sweet Bonanza, Gates of Olympus, Sun of Egypt, Book of Dead, and Big Bass, it is hard to ignore the efforts MyStake has put into making its website welcoming for slot players.

Not only that, but new players can take advantage of a 150% welcome bonus on up to $200 deposits or 100% one for deposits over $200,

Slot game enthusiasts like us can also enjoy a 70% slots reload bonus with a $20 minimum deposit.

The banking methods at MyStake are also appealing but, most of all, convenient for all users. This online casino allows its players to use Visa and Mastercard, as well as e-wallets, such as Trustly and Neteller, to deposit and withdraw money. For more instant and comfortable transactions, some players opt to use Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Tether.

>> Claim your 150% welcome bonus [MyStake] <<

2. 7Bit – Best Online Slots Site for Crypto Players

Pros:

100% first deposit bonus

100 free spins

7000+ casino games

Wide range of banking methods, including Binance and Dogecoin

Cons:

Withdrawals on Visa and Mastercard take up to 3 days

2,5% credit card fee

Established nearly a decade ago, 7Bit is a go-to casino destination for casino lovers of various tastes, including slots aficionados and table game fans.

What we noticed 7Bit excelling at was its slots game category. Among many popular slot games, we noticed some of our favorites, such as Buffalo Trail, Throne of Camelot, Wilds of Fortune, and Alien Fruits. With over 1500 slot machines, you’ll be sure to find the ones you love as well.

The welcome pack consists of four deposit bonuses – the first being a 100% deposit bonus with up to 100 free spins. The second deposit bonus will bring you a 75% promotion and 100 free spins, while the third deposit will allow you to get a 50% bonus. Last but not least, your fourth deposit will make you eligible for a 100% bonus and 50 free spins.

As for the banking options, you will encounter a huge variety at 7Bit, starting from Visa and Mastercard, Neosurf, and Neteller, as well as Bitcoin, Litecoin, and even Dogecoin! It’s an excellent site for crypto gambling overall!

While most transactions are processed instantly or within a single day, some transactions, such as Visa and Mastercard, take up to three days.

>> Get your 100% first deposit bonus [7Bit] <<

3. Jackbit – Best Bonuses for Online Slot Games

Pros:

50 free spins with your welcome bonus

Promo code JACKBIT50

24/7 customer supports

Wide range to cryptocurrencies accepted

Cons:

Withdrawal fees apply to some banking options

Less promotions for slot games

Being established in 2022, Jackbit is a relatively new online casino filled with some of our favorite titles and exciting promotions.

While you can enjoy sports betting, table games, and even bingo harem, we focused on exploring slot games, and we did discover some of our all-time favorites, including Book of Anubis, Mystery of Eldorado, Hotline, Emperor’s Wealth, Book of Alchemy, and more.

We especially loved the fact that slot players get 50 free spins on their first deposit as new users. By using JACKBIT50 while making a deposit, you can claim the bonus and enjoy their wager-free terms. It’s a great Bitcoin online casino if you are after slots bonuses!

As for the banking options, Jackbit is mainly a crypto casino. Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin are all accepted here. However, you can choose from other cryptocurrencies for your convenience. If crypto is not your cup of tea, you can also withdraw and deposit money using Visa or Mastercard.

>> Score your 50 free spins [Jackbit] <<

Guide to Winning at Online Slots: FAQs

Is it Possible to Know When a Slot Machine is Going to Hit?

No, it’s not possible to know when a slot machine is going to hit.

Slot machines are intended to be entirely random and fair games of chance, whether they are located in land-based casinos or online. They exhibit randomness in their symbol display and have no recall of prior rounds.

What is the Best Online Slots Site?

The best online slots site is Mystake. Equipped with a simple and user-friendly design, MyStake warmly welcomes new players with their 150% casino bonus of up to $200.

Along with convenient and fast banking methods, MyStake also houses over 6000 casino games from different genres on their website, including a wide range of online slot games.

Not only that, but wagering requirements here are fair, and you can also discover other exciting bonuses and promotions for returning players all year round.

What’s the Best Way to Win at Online Slots?

The best way to win real money when playing slots online is to first discover the slot machines that best work for you and test them out in their demo versions to fully grasp their rules and techniques.

After that, make sure to establish a budget and play responsibly while claiming casino slot bonuses in order to maximize your wins.

Are Online Slots Legit?

Yes, online slots are legit. Slots sites are subject to strict and extremely detailed guidelines they need to follow in order to exist online.

This means that reputable online casinos follow their licensing regulations and local laws. In order to avoid any misunderstandings, please carefully read and review your local guidelines regarding online slots.

Are You Ready to Win at Online Slot Machines?

Online slot machine games are a big part of any casino enthusiast’s life. It’s a convenient way to score real money winnings without having to dress up and having to go to a land-based casino.

As online slot games provide players with a plethora of options and opportunities, it is crucial to understand how to play, have fun, and win. We hope our article showed you a vital insight into the world of online slots strategy tips.

As mentioned, we believe MyStake is the best online casino for playing online slots, with over 6000 casino games available, exciting casino bonuses, and convenient banking options, you’ll be sure to get a premium experience here.

However, no matter which online casino you choose, we hope you have the best of time, luck, and play responsibly!

DISCLAIMER: The information on this site is for entertainment purposes only. Online gambling comes with risks. There’s no guarantee of financial gain, so you should only gamble with what you can afford to lose.

While gambling can be fun, it can also be addictive. If you or anyone you know suffer from a gambling addiction problem, we recommend that you call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700 to speak with an advisor. Please remember that our guides and all gambling sites are only for people who are 21+. Also, check with local laws to find out if online gambling is legal in your area.

For free online gambling addiction resources, visit these organizations: