Indian Government Urges States to open Opportunities for Electronics Manufacturing

T Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw urged governments to provide tremendous opportunities in the electronics manufacturing industry, where India has established itself as a “important trusted partner” for the global community, careful consideration on Thursday.

The designation of certain sites in industrial corridors for the manufacture of electronics, he continued, would have a number of benefits, including promoting a major rise in employment in the sector.

Indian Government encouraging Electronics Manufacturing

The Minister urged state-run governments to move quickly to take advantage of the “colossal opportunities” in the industry, citing India’s success in the area and providing examples of how production lines for products like the iPhone create jobs.

Vaishnaw, who is also the Minister for Communications, suggested a working meeting between the Telecom Department and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry during the first meeting of the Apex Monitoring Authority for the National Industrial Corridor Development Program.

He claims that a group like this would be helpful in managing important concerns like optical fibre pipes and space for 5G telecom towers in a “logical and rigorous approach,” which will help to ensure reliable connection in these contemporary areas or hubs.

He stated, “We have a fantastic chance since the world has been seeing and witnessing India’s progress in hardware manufacturing over the past eight years. We have grown the hardware manufacturing sector from virtually nothing to a USD 76 billion industry that is expanding by double digits today.

Vaishnaw advised state legislators to carefully consider the potential changes, saying that “on the off chance that we can have specialized hubs in these contemporary passageways for hardware creating, it would likewise be an exceptional open door.” Both increased scale of creation and employment creation would be beneficial.

“It involves a lot of labor. One iPhone line typically employs over 5,000 people. That sum of money is considerable. Consequently, regardless of whether we can advance 10-15 lines over the course of the next couple of years, we will have significant commercial development in this market “he noted.

He asked the boss, who receives unending service from other states, to “really look” at all of the opportunities in the hardware manufacturing sector from the perspectives of job creation and wealth generation.

The clergyman noticed that the optical fiber network will assume a huge part in the whole arranging process and recommended that introducing channels close to the streets here would save the requirement for ensuing uncovering that was not fundamental.

Also Read: