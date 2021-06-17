Leica Launches Leitz Phone 1 – First Smartphone Packed With 1-Inch Rear Camera Sensor

Leica, a well-known camera company, has just released its first smartphone. The Leitz Phone 1 features the world’s biggest smartphone camera sensor as well as the flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 processor. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the device’s main specifications and features.

Leitz Phone 1 – Key Specification And Features

The Leitz Phone 1 by Leica was recently unveiled at a press event in Tokyo by the German camera manufacturer. A 6.6-inch Pro IGZO OLED screen with a 240Hz refresh rate is included with the gadget. The resolution of the panel is 2730 x 1260p.

The Leica smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 SoC, which comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The gadget is also powered by a large 5,000mAh battery.

When it comes to the device’s USP – the cameras – the Leitz Phone 1 features a 20MP 1-inch super-large sensor.

It has a seven-element lens with an f/1.9 aperture that allows for a variety of broad angles and up to six times digital zoom. On the front, there’s a 12.6MP selfie camera.

The back camera supports RAW and JPEG formats, as well as a “Leitz Look” option that lets users capture Leica’s trademark monochromatic photos. To safeguard the big picture sensor, Leica adds a magnetic lens cover for the back module.

Aside from the cameras, the rest of the features are identical to Sharp’s Aquos R6 smartphone, which was released last month. Sharp is, in fact, the manufacturer of the Leitz Phone 1.

The device’s production process, cameras, and user interface are all overseen by Leica. In Leica’s design lab in Munich, Germany, the chassis was conceived and designed.

Leitz Phone 1 – What’s The Pricing?

When it comes to pricing, the Leica Leitz Phone 1 will cost 187,920 yen (about $1700). In Japan, the gadget is solely accessible through Softbank.

There is presently no information on whether the Leitz Phone 1 will be released in the international market.

