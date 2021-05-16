LG Unveiled Its Latest 2021 Soundbar System In US Starting At $179

LG also revealed the price and distribution of its soundbar lineup for 2021 in the United States. You can take advantage of LG TVs’ AI Sound Pro feature because the models play audio from televisions through TV Sound Mode Share.

The feature employs artificial intelligence to interpret and modify sounds based on the material type (news, music, or film) being listened to. The majority of the soundbars in the lineup, including the two expensive models, the SP9YA and SP8YA, are now available from retailers.

LG Soundbar 2021 – What You Should Know

Voice interaction is possible with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri on all versions. They’re also compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2, allowing you to download, control, and distribute content from your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.

AI Room Calibration, which uses spatial awareness technologies to maximize sound quality for every location the unit is in, is another function shared by the two. The SP9YA (520W, 5.1.2 channel) and SP8YA (440W, 3.1.2 channel) are both $999 and $799.

The two most expensive versions, as you would imagine, support Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, thanks to their up-firing speakers, which allow 3D audio experiences. If that’s the most important thing, though, the SPD7Y, which is less expensive, has the same capability. Both three also have a 4K pass-through with Dolby Vision. The SPD7Y soundbar (380W, 3.1.2 channel) will set you back $399, but it won’t be available until June.

AI Room Calibration Technology By LG – Explained

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is just around the corner, which means we’ll see a slew of new home theatre gear. LG is now revealing its 2020 soundbar lineup, and “AI Room Calibration” is a major headline feature for this year. It’s uncertain what distinguishes this system from other non-AI automated calibration we’ve seen, but LG has stated that machine learning and related technology will be included in all of its items.

It can make it sound more accurate no matter what kind of room you’re in, how many speakers are hooked up, or where they’re positioned when combined with material perfected in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X.

We’ll have to wait for a demo to see how powerful the hardware is, but the SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG soundbars (SN11RG, SN10YG, SN9YG, and SN8YG) have 4K passthrough, eARC, and other features built to function in any system.

The SN11RG is the top of the line, with a 7.1.4 kit that includes wireless rear speakers that can project sound up for a true 3D effect. It’s still using Meridian audio technology, and LG claims that Google Assistant will be integrated into more versions by 2020.

If your set only includes the main soundbar, you can add on surround speakers later with the SPK8 Wireless Rear Speaker Kit for optimum versatility. There’s no news on prices or delivery times, so we’ll find out more about these — and the stylish TVs LG will pair them with — at CES 2020 next week.

LG Soundbar 2021 – Pricing In US Markets

Finally, for $449 and $179, respectively, the SP7Y (440W, 5.1 channel) and SP2 (100W, 2.1 channel) versions are now available. Except for the SP2, all soundbars support Hi-Res Audio and can provide lossless playback at 24bit/192kHz for the SP9YA and 24bit/96kHz for the SP8YA, SP7Y, and SPD7Y. LG will also release the SN11RG, SN10Y, and GX soundbars in 2021, in addition to these five soundbars.

