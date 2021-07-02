Oukitel launches C21 Pro with 6.39-inch punch-hole display, 4,000 mAh battery for $94.99

The Oukitel C21 Pro is a new cheap smartphone from Oukitel that comes with some respectable specs. A 6.39-inch HD punch-hole display, a 21MP triple back camera, and a 4000 mAh battery are among the key features.

From July 5 through July 10, the Oukitel C21 Pro will be offered for an introductory price of $94.99. By visiting the official website, interested individuals may enter to win a free 2x C21 Pro, 3x Y1000 smartphones, and 5x TWS earphones.

The Oukitel C21 Pro improves on its predecessor in numerous ways. With 10 hours of battery standby, the firm has made it more comfortable and powerful.

Oukitel C21 Pro – Complete Specifications and features

The phone has a 6.39-inch HD+ punch-hole display with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. When watching movies or playing games, may provide a rich visual experience.

A 21MP primary Sony sensor, a 2MP macro lens, and a 0.3 depth sensor make up the smartphone’s triple-rear camera. However, there is an 8MP selfie sensor on the front.

Fine details and saturation levels may be captured by both the back and front cameras. Even in low-light situations, the main Sony sensor of 21MP can shoot photographs.

The smartphone has a fingerprint sensor on the side for quick access to password-protected data and files. It allows for quick access to data and files while also ensuring their security through proper authentication.

The Oukitel C21 Pro is equipped with a MediaTek MT6762D chipset and a 12nm-based octa-core CPU. The gadget is capable of delivering perfect performance and high efficiency. It can readily perform graphics-intensive activities for extended periods without overheating.

The Oukitel C21 Pro has a 4000 mAh battery that allows for a full day of use. The smartphone has a 10-hour talk time capacity and a 360-hour standby capacity. The Oukitel C21 Pro has 4GB of RAM to help with multitasking.

It also has 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB. The user will have no problems storing important memories and data without having to worry about disc space.

The new smartphone has a back glass design that makes it seem more luxurious and pleasant in the hand. Malachite – Mint Green, Obsidian – Space Black, and Amethyst – Galactic Purple matte hues adorn the smartphone’s circular edges.

The Amethyst color version represents stability and calmness, whereas the Malachite color variant represents riches and constancy, and the Obsidian color variant represents unshaped talent.

