OnePlus Nord 2 blast reports being rubbed out by OnePlus

All the wrong reasons are being attributed to OnePlus. In the wake of the recent OnePlus Nord 2 explosions, the company has been bombarded with negative media exposure. The second incidence reported yesterday was a fake. The first incident was real and the user suffered injuries. The company has fixed the issue. As an example, consider the following:

Shubham Shrivastava, a Twitter user, recently wrote about the OnePlus Nord 2 explosion, claiming that his father (a government employee) was hurt. This was the second similar event in less than a month, following the OnePlus Nord 2 explosion. OnePlus, as usual, was fast to respond to the consumer and stated that the problem will be investigated.

We also contacted the firm for information on the second occurrence, which sparked public concern about public safety. The firm responded by revealing that the latest device to catch fire wasn’t the Nord 2. This indicates that the stated assertion was untrue.

The newest Nord 2 Blast event, according to OnePlus, is a hoax. In truth, the smartphone that the user says caused the government official pain isn’t a OnePlus device. The business also issued an official statement on the subject, confirming that the Nord 2 incident was a hoax.

However, further research indicated that the explosion was caused by external forces. Users were skeptical of the built quality and safety standards that the Nord 2 devices failed to fulfill as a result of these two occurrences.

With the business admitting external causes and false reporting for the first and second incidents, it’s apparent that the Nord 2 units don’t have any manufacturing flaws and don’t need to be recalled.

OnePlus Nord 2 – Specification and pricing

The successor to the OnePlus Nord is the OnePlus Nord 2 5G. In comparison with the OnePlus 9, it is a member of the Nord series, which is a budget-friendly option. Oneplus’s Nord 2 smartphone comes outfitted with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display that boasts FullHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90Hz. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 is used on both the front and the back of the smartphone, giving it a premium look and feel.

To keep the weight of its smartphone down to 189g, the company has worked hard. Charger included. It has a 4,500mAh battery with 65W Warp charging capabilities. Rear cameras consist of a 50-megapixel main camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel monochrome camera.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200AI CPU, the Nord 2 offers 6GB, 8GB, and 12GB RAM. However, OnePlus’s storage options are limited to 128GB and 256GB, which aren’t extendable. OxygenOS runs on top of Android 11 on the Nord 2, as it does on previous OnePlus devices. Software and security upgrades are also included for two years.

A solid performer, the Nord 2 can handle demanding workloads and applications with ease. In terms of battery life, the 4500mAh battery may last up to two days. The phone may be recharged in about 32 minutes from a completely drained condition.

The Nord 2 has an excellent camera for its budget. The daytime images are nice, but the ultra-wide angle shots aren’t that impressive. Close-ups and portrait pictures come out well with the Nord 2.

The phone’s low-light camera also performed well, and with Nightscape mode, it can take better pictures in low light. If you are on a tight budget, then the OnePlus Nord 2 is a great option.

