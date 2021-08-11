Log In Register
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 could be “World’s First Water Resistant Folding Smartphone”
Adersh Unni Krishnan
MobileTechTrending
Image Credits: Mayank Kumar (Twitter)

When it comes to Samsung’s flagship smartphones, one thing that all of them have in common is a water-resistant certification. However, because the Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip series of smartphones had a folding screen and a hinge mechanism, this functionality was absent. Samsung appears to have resolved these concerns. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 might be the first folding smartphone with IP certification for water and dust protection, according to the newest leak.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to feature IPx8 Certification

Image Credits: Mayank Kumar (Twitter)

According to leaked promotional literature, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is water and dust resistant to IPx8 standards. This certification isn’t widespread on cellphones, and it’s mostly seen on earbuds. A gadget that has received IPx8 certification can be immersed in water for up to one meter.

The firm will, however, provide the actual depth. According to reports, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 has a few additional enhancements, making it a genuine successor to the Galaxy Z Flip. Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protects the Galaxy z Flip 3, which also has a 1.9-inch secondary display on the exterior.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 - Specification (Rumored)

Image Credits: Anthony (Twitter)

However, the inner folding display is likely to be made of flexible glass, which may not be as scratch and damage-resistant as regular smartphones. The display also receives a substantial upgrade, with a 120Hz refresh rate now available. Along with features like flex mode, rapid shot 2.0, and night mode, the smartphone sports a dual speaker system. The phone has an 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB internal storage and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 – What do we know about the pricing?

Image Credits: Ishan Agarwal (Twitter)

Despite the improved specifications, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is projected to be less expensive than its predecessor, making this device even more appealing.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is now available for Rs. 84,999 ($1142), thus the Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be priced similarly. It’s worth noting that Samsung will also release the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which is likely to be significantly more expensive than the Z Flip 3.

Wrapping Up:

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be a fantastic foldable with some of the greatest features and characteristics in both hardware and software! However, we will have to wait till the event to learn more about Samsung’s upcoming foldable. However, we will provide you with more information about the Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the future; in the meantime, stay tuned to TechStory.

