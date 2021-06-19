Samsung joined Chinese smartphone manufacturers to enable Faster File Sharing

In August of this year, Chinese smartphone manufacturers Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi formed the ‘Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance,’ in an attempt to create their own AirDrop rival. Samsung along with other Chinese smartphone manufacturers revealed their ambitions to bring the file-sharing protocol to the rest of the world a few months later.

Samsung has now joined the party and therefore will shortly enable high-speed file transmission on its smartphones, which is an exciting move.

The Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance has accepted Samsung as a member

The Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance has attracted major smartphone OEMs such as OnePlus, Realme, Meizu, and Black Shark since its creation.

ZTE, Hisense, Asus, and Asus’ ROG are the other phone manufactures in the file transfer alliance. Samsung is the most recent major smartphone manufacturer to join this group.

Samsung has joined the "Mutual Transmission Alliance", which means that Samsung will be able to directly transfer data between Xiaomi、OPPO, vivo, OnePlus, realme, and other Chinese brand mobile phones. This feature has not yet been opened, looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/QbMtDEbisH — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 17, 2021

Users of Samsung smartphones will be able to transfer files across participating brands’ devices in this way.

This project promises a 20MB per second average transmission speed. The suggested system pairs through Bluetooth and transfers data via WiFi P2P.

Google has already released Nearby Share, its own AirDrop replacement for Android, at the same time as this innovation.

Nearby Share is now available on Android phones running Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) and later.

The stated speed of this partnership is comparable to what Nearby Share delivers when the device is not connected to a Wi-Fi network, commonly known as Wi-Fi Direct or Wi-Fi P2P, as we highlighted in a recent speed comparison.

While the Peer-to-Peer Transmission Alliance may appear unnecessary to worldwide Android users now that Nearby Share is available, it will be useful in areas like China where Google Play Services are not officially supported.

If you’re not familiar with Nearby Share, you may use our in-depth instructions to learn how to activate and utilise it, as well as how to share and receive applications using it.

Also Read: