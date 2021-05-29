Qualcomm’s Upcoming Snapdragon 888+ Passed Geekbench Scores

The Snapdragon 888 5G is Qualcomm’s current top processor, as you may be aware. The processor, which was first announced in December of last year, has been the usual option for smartphone manufacturers when introducing an Android flagship phone this year.

That pattern appears to be about to change, as an early Geekbench listing for the rumoured Snapdragon 888+ has surfaced online.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ Capabilities Leaked Via Geekbench Scores

The Snapdragon 888+ will be an overclocked version of the Snapdragon 888, like with other ‘+’ variations of Qualcomm chipsets.

The enhanced performance Cortex-X1 core is clocked at 3.0GHz, up from 2.84GHz on the standard 888 5G.

Aside from that, we have four Cortex-A55 low-power cores clocked at 1.8GHz and three high-performance Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 2.42GHz.

Overall, the chipset has a single-core score of 1171 and a multi-core score of 3704. To recollect, the Snapdragon 888 has quite a single-core benchmark score of 1133 and a multi-core benchmark score of 3785, as we saw in the Snapdragon 888 benchmarks post.

Furthermore, tipster Digital Chat Station claims that Qualcomm might produce up to three Snapdragon 888 models.

A 4G model, a Wi-Fi variant, and a Pro variant are all available. These chipsets appear to be in the works for Samsung’s next Galaxy Tab S8 tablets.

Other than these scores, there is currently no information available about the chipset.

We may expect GPU advancements with the forthcoming mobile chipset, based on previous Snapdragon chipsets in the ‘+’ series.

Qualcomm may make the chipset official in the coming weeks, since Geekbench entries have already begun to appear. We’ll cover it as soon as it happens, so stay tuned for more information.

Also Read: