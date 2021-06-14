Samsung Claims The Production For Galaxy S21 FE Has Not Yet Suspended

The news that Samsung has suspended plans to mass-produce the much-anticipated Galaxy S21 FE owing to a chip shortage was all over the press recently.

Now, Samsung has reacted to the news, noting that it has not taken a decision on whether or not the Galaxy S21 FE would be discontinued.

Will We See Samsung S21 FE For 2021?

“Even though we can share the contents of the unreleased items, the so-called halt of production has not yet been determined,” the business stated in a statement to Bloomberg.

Samsung’s decision to cease production of the anticipated phone was initially reported by Korean blog ETNews, and was based on current shortages in the semiconductor sector.

The Qualcomm chips set aside for the S21 FE, according to the report, have been allocated to foldable smartphones due to launch in August. The report was then removed, purportedly as a result of Samsung’s response.

The Galaxy S21 FE is a stripped-down variant of the Galaxy S21, with no significant functional compromises and a more inexpensive pricing. The Galaxy S20 FE, which was introduced last year, will be replaced by the latest version.

Fans Edition is reflected in the superior build and inexpensive cost for which the series has been recognized since its introduction.

Despite Samsung’s denial of the claim that production had been halted, the corporation did not explicitly state that manufacturing had resumed. As a result, it may be some time before the true condition of affairs is revealed.

Last September, the Galaxy S20 FE was introduced, and it went on sale in October. We anticipate the Galaxy S21 FE to be released around the same time. Let’s hope for the best to happen!

