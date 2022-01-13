Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices leaked prior to Unpacked 2022 event

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 will be released in early 2022. There are few details on the new tablet, prompting rumors and speculation to fill the hole left by the lack of official information. Consider the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which has recently been revealed.

This information comes from Appauls, a website with a shaky track record when it comes to leaked product information. As a result, approach this material with a fair dose of skepticism. The final source of these supposed leaks, as our sister site TechRadar tells out, remains unknown.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 – Leaked details

The basic Galaxy Tab S8 will cost between €680 and €700 (US $778-$801) and will include 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connection, according to Appuals. There are three more variants available, one of which having Wi-Fi but just 256GB of storage. Each of the mentioned setups will reportedly have a 5G variant as well.

This leak also includes rumored pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus. The entry-level model costs €880 to €900 ($1,100) and includes 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi. The 5G version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, will cost between €1,090 and €1,110 ($1,250).

Last but not least, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which is said to have a 14-inch display. Surprisingly, the Ultra appears to have only two variants. The initial SKU is expected to cost between €1,040 and €1,060 ($1,190) and will have 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and Wi-Fi connection. The 5G version is expected to cost between €1,200 and €1,220 ($1,380).

The Galaxy Tab S8 will be a high-priced tablet if this pricing is accurate. However, given how closely Samsung’s trademark tablet compares to the iPad Pro in terms of power, speed, and usability, the price may not seem excessive — especially for people who prefer the Android environment over Apple’s. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is on our list of best laptops for 2022 for a reason.

Again, everything here should be taken with a grain of salt because none of it is official or from a reliable source. But, with Samsung Unpacked 2022 set to take place in February, we won’t have to wait long to find out what the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has to offer.

