Samsung Z Flip 3 & Galaxy Z Fold 3 are now available for pre-booking

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which will unveil the next-generation flagships, is just a few days away. The next-generation Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with its foldable form will be unveiled at the virtual event. Both the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 are available for pre-order in India ahead of their respective launches.

Pre-ordering open for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung has launched pre-ordering for the next Galaxy flagship but has not revealed the names of the devices. If you’re intrigued, you may pre-order the forthcoming smartphones by paying a nominal sum of Rs. 2,000 on the Samsung e-store or through the Samsung Shop app.

Customers who pre-book will receive the Next Galaxy VIP Pass, according to Samsung. Customers may get the Samsung Galaxy SmartTag for free with this pass, which is currently priced at Rs. 2,699. In addition, the Rs. 2,000 token sum will be applied to the cost of your preferred new foldable phone.

Details from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G Brochure

It shows the Samsung Galaxy Flip 3 from a variety of angles, revealing its white-colored rear panel. Other important features and details about the foldable, flip design have been provided by Samsung. According to the company’s slogan, “A new appearance that everyone will love.”

When folded, the forthcoming flip phone is said to have a tiny 4.2-inch screen with a 1.9-inch display. The 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 may be explored when it is flipped open. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Flip 3 will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor.

Should You Upgrade to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, Fold 3?

Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 11 at 7:30 p.m. Indian time. Foldable smartphones, the next-generation Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series, and much more will be unveiled during the virtual event.

The next flagships’ design, specifications, and features appear to deliver a premium smartphone experience with distinct style and design. If you’re searching for a smartphone update, pre-ordering one appears to be a decent option because you get a free gift.

