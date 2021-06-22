Samsung launches new Odyssey gaming monitor series with 27 & 24-inch display

Samsung has introduced the Odyssey, a new line of gaming monitors, in its native country of South Korea and several of its main markets. The Odyssey G70A, G50A, and G30A are among the models available. Only the G30A, out of the three, comes in two screen sizes: 27-inch and 24-inch, respectively. Both the G70A and G50A have a 27-inch display.

Samsung New Odyssey Gaming Monitor Series – Pricing

The Odyssey G70A will cost 950,000 won ($839) in Korea, while the G50A will cost 650,000 won ($574). The Odyssey G30A will be available in two versions, each costing 315,000 won ($278) and 275,000 won ($243).

Samsung New Odyssey Gaming Monitor Series – Specification And Features

The Samsung Odyssey Gaming Monitors range for 2021 features increased capabilities for an engaging gaming experience for gamers.

The Odyssey G70A has a 28-inch wide screen with a modern and stunning design, as well as a UHD wide viewing angle display.

The G70A can show video material without afterimages or stuttering thanks to UHD technology. It features a fast response time and a fast refresh rate on the display.

The G70A also supports HDR technology, which creates a vibrant gaming environment that enhances the overall gaming experience.

The Odyssey G70A has a number of additional interesting features that are intended to increase demand for the product.

The newly released gaming displays, according to Samsung, will give players with the greatest gaming experience ever.

According to Hye-seung Ha, Executive Vice President of Samsung Electronics’ Visual Display Business, the firm will continue to pursue a responsive product schedule to satisfy the high needs of its large client base.

With these new Odyssey 2021 monitors, Samsung intends to dominate the gaming monitor market.

The Odyssey G50A is a 27-inch model that falls short of the G70A in terms of features and price. It does, however, offer a number of premium gaming specs that are becoming increasingly necessary for any regular gaming monitor. It has a good refresh and response rate as well.

The Odyssey G30A models, which have a 27-inch and 24-inch screen, are at the bottom of the Odyssey series. Both versions are capable of performing basic gaming tasks while maintaining a good refresh and response rate.

The 2021 Odyssey gaming monitor series also has several ergonomic elements designed at providing customers with a comfortable and refreshing gaming experience.

The ergonomic stands will allow for improved physical alignment while reducing the danger of back and other problems.

