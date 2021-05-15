Sony Confirms The Launch For Matte Black & Cosmic Red DualSense Controllers

I’ve been curious how beautiful the PlayStation 5 and the updated DualSense controller will look in black since the specification was revealed.

Until now, it seemed that the only way to get near was to use a skin or PS5 replacement plates. With two new colors for the new PS5 controllers, Sony is slowly bringing us closer to the idea.

Sony’s New Matte Black & Cosmic Red DualSense PlayStation 5 Controllers

Sony revealed today that the DualSense controller for the PlayStation 5 will be available in two new colors: Midnight Black and Cosmic Red, and they look incredible.

Midnight Black, which is essentially matte black, is the stuff of my fantasies. It’s all black, it looks beautiful, and it’s making me wonder if I made the right decision not to purchase the PS5 when it was available in India for a limited time.

While Cosmic Red isn’t my cup of tea, I’d be lying if I said it didn’t look nice. It’s a beautiful red color that will definitely look great.

The company hasn’t said when we’ll be able to purchase these controllers, just that they’ll be available globally next month. According to the company, exact availability dates will differ by region, so there’s no way of knowing when the controllers will arrive in India.

The DualSense controls are the finest example of next-gen gameplay I’ve seen so far from the PlayStation 5.

They have innovative features like adjustable triggers and immersive haptic feedback, and their slightly heftier structure makes them much more convenient to use than the PS4 DualShock controllers I’ve been using for years.

The new colors are expected to be available in stores soon. Stay tuned because we’ll keep you updated when the new matte black mixed with cosmic red dualsense PS5 controllers becomes available to the markets.

