Here Is The List Of Best Laptops Under Rs. 30,000 In India (For 2021)

Currently a huge surge in demand especially for computers & laptops have been seen due to COVID-19. If you are looking for a best laptop under the budget of Rs. 30,000 then this article can be useful for you, do checkout.

A laptop under Rs 30000 these days not only has enough capacity to run office programs, make presentations, and watch movies online, but it also allows users to play video games in their spare time. You’ve come to the right spot if you’re hunting for a budget laptop that can satisfy your daily computation needs without breaking the bank. Since we’ll tell you about the best laptops under Rs 30000 for homeschoolers, instructors, first-time players, and more.

Best Laptops Under The Budget Of Rs 30,000 You Can Buy In 2021 In India

It’s not difficult to find the cheapest laptops under Rs 30000. In reality, once you start looking at laptops priced about Rs 30000, you’ll find some pretty decent and stable computers. We’ve compiled a list of the best laptops under Rs 30000 that includes some excellent choices that are ideal for simple, day-to-day activities such as taking notes, studying for studies, and so on. You’ll find that not all of the laptops mentioned here are the most recent models under Rs 30000.

Any of these laptops may cost a few thousand rupees more than Rs 30,000, but we wanted to make sure you didn’t lose out on a much more powerful laptop just because it was a few thousand rupees more. So, here’s our list of the best laptops in India under 30000 rupees. Also, most of these laptops also get special discounts during any sale.

HP 14S

This HP 14s laptop, which costs about Rs. 30,000, is the most capable and balanced laptop on the list. It has a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor and SSD storage, which is much faster than hard disk drive-based laptops. It’s also one of the lightest laptops on the list, weighing in at 1.47 kilograms. 4GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage are included.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home edition and includes technologies such as quick charging, which promises to charge the laptop to 50% in 45 minutes. There are several USB 3.0 ports, a full-sized HDMI slot, and a headphone jack on the laptop. The HP 14s also has a 720p webcam, so you can make video calls in good condition.

HP 14S is priced for Rs. 33, 490 via Flipkart.

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3

The Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 is one of the best laptops under Rs 30000 in India, with an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U CPU under the hood. It comes with a 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080) display and 4GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and 1TB of HDD storage. Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 were pre-installed on the desktop, which runs on Windows 10 Home.

The Ideapad Slim 3 maintains its slim design, with a thickness of just 1.99cm. It has a VGA sensor with Privacy Shutter and a battery life of up to 5 hours. For students who want to attend classes from home, it could be a perfect laptop under Rs 30000.

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 is priced for Rs. 30,890 via Amazon.

HP 15 HD

The HP 15 laptop is your best bet in this category if you’re on a tight budget. It is the most inexpensive laptop on our list, but it comes pre-installed with Windows 10 Home. The laptop is equipped with an AMD e3020 processor with Radeon graphics, 4GB of DDR4 SDRAM, and a 1TB hard drive. The HP 15 has a 15.6-inch HD display with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels, a brightness of 220 nits, and NTSC compatibility of 45 percent.

A HP TrueVision HD camera with an integrated dual array optical microphone is also included in the laptop. 1x USB 3.1 Type-C port, 2x USB Type-A port, 1x HDMI 1.4b port, RJ-45 Ethernet port, and card reader are among the connectivity options.

HP 15 HD is priced for Rs. 25,990 via Amazon.

HP 245 G7

The AMD Ryzen 3300U processor, which has four cores and has Radeon Vega 6 graphics, is the laptop’s standout feature, making it a very capable laptop for the Rs. 30,000 price tag. This is a reasonably lightweight laptop, weighing in at about 1.6 kilograms, with all of the required networking options, including several USB ports, an HDMI port, a headphone jack that has been paired with a microphone jack, and, of course, a webcam. Because of the Radeon graphics baked into the AMD Ryzen 3000 series APU, you should expect some casual gaming with this laptop, which is a benefit if you do like casual PC gaming on occasion. Also, despite having a lower price, you will also get a full HD monitor.

HP 245 G7 is priced for Rs. 31,380 via Amazon.

Dell Vostro 3405

The Dell Vostro 3405 is the best budget gaming laptop from Dell at this price point, powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3250U mobile processor with Radeon Vega graphics. At low graphics levels, it can run common games like GTA V, Fortnite, FIFA 2020, and others. It has a 14-inch anti-glare LED-backlit Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen with small borders.

4GB of DDR4 2666MHz RAM and a 1TB 5400 RPM 2.5′′ SATA hard drive round out the hardware specifications. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and includes Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 Edition pre-installed. 2x USB 3.2 Gen-1 ports, 1x USB 2.0, 1x RJ45, 1x SD card slot, and 1x HDMI 1.4 are among the I/O ports.

Dell Vostro 3405 3 is priced for Rs. 30,990 via Amazon.

Asus VivoBook 15

The Asus VivoBook 15 (X543UA-DM342T) is the best laptop from Asus in India under Rs 30000. Sure, it’s a few hundred dollars more than the 30K mark, but the Vivobook 15 is equipped with a 7th-Gen Intel Core i3 processor, rather than the Pentium and Celeron processors that are popular at this price point.

It also comes with 4GB of RAM and a 1TB hard drive for storage, with the integrated Intel HD 620 GPU handling graphics. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and has a 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) touchscreen. A one-year warranty is included.

Asus Vivobook is priced for Rs. 30,989 via Amazon.

Acer Aspire 3

The Acer Aspire 3 (A315-42) is a Windows 10 laptop with a 15.6-inch touchscreen and a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution. It is equipped with a Ryzen 3 3200U processor and 4GB of RAM (upgradable to 16GB). It also includes a 1TB 2.5-inch 5400 RPM HDD. The graphics are handled by the AMD Radeon Vega 3 Mobile GPU.

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, 1 HDMI port, 3 USB ports (2 x USB 2.0, 1 x USB 3.0), and one RJ-45 socket are among the connectivity choices. The battery has a power of 36.7Wh and can last up to 7 hours on a single charge, according to Acer.

Acer Aspire 3 is priced for Rs. 29,650 via Amazon.

Asus Vivobook M515DA

Another common choice for the best laptops under Rs 30000 in India is the Asus Vivobook M515DA. It’s powered by an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor that runs at 2.3GHz with a 3.2GHz boost speed. It also includes 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 1TB of hard drive storage, with the integrated AMD Radeon GPU handling graphics.

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home and has a 15.6-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) monitor. Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019 is now pre-installed. The Vivobook M515DA-EJ002TS has a 35Wh battery that can last up to 5.2 hours on a single charge, according to Asus.

Asus Vivobook M515DA is priced for Rs. 29,980 via Amazon.

Dell Inspiron 3502

The Intel Pentium Silver N5030 processor with Intel UHD graphics powers the Dell Inspiron 3502. It comes with up to 4GB of RAM (expandable to 16GB) and 256GB of M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD storage, making it one of the best laptops with SSD storage under Rs 30000.

A 15.6-inch HD anti-glare LED-backlit touchscreen with narrow borders comes standard on the Dell Inspiron laptop. It runs Windows 10 Home and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office Home and Student 2019. Two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB 2.0 port, one HDMI 1.4 port, one SD card slot, and one RJ45 port are available for connectivity.

Dell Inspiron 3502 is priced for Rs. 29,512 via Amazon.

Lenovo Ideapad S145

The Lenovo Ideapad S145, one of the best affordable laptops under Rs 30000 in India, is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 3200U processor. It has a 15.6-inch anti-glare Full HD (1920 x 1080) touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. Windows 10 Home is preinstalled on the desktop. Radeon Vega 3 graphics are also used. This ensures that students will use this under Rs 30000 laptop to do some light gaming in addition to their schoolwork.

1 HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 1 USB 2.0, a multi-card reader (SD, SDHC, SDXC, MMC), and a combo audio/mic socket are among the ports. It also has Dolby Audio and 1.5W dual speakers. Lenovo reports that the Ideapad S145’s 35Wh battery will last up to 5.5 hours on a single charge.

Lenovo Ideapad S145 is priced for Rs. 27,990 via Amazon.

Lenovo Ideapad D330

The Lenovo IdeaPad D330 has a 10.1-inch HD (1280 x 800) anti-glare IPS touchscreen monitor and is one of the best 2-in-1 convertible laptops under Rs 30000 in India. Since the monitor is detachable, you can use it as a single tablet when on the go. It has an Intel Celeron N4000 processor and 4GB of RAM, as well as 128GB of eMMC capacity.

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are used for wireless networking, while 2x USB 2.0 ports and 1x USB 3.0 port are available for wired connectivity. The Ideapad 330 is powered by a 10.4Wh battery and runs Windows 10 Home.

Lenovo Ideapad D330 is priced for Rs. 24,351 via Amazon.

HP Chromebook x360

The HP Chromebook x360 (12b-ca0010TU) is the best Chromebook under Rs 30000 available in India. The Intel Celeron N4020 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 600 powers it. A 12-inch HD+ (1366 x 912) IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch edge-to-edge display with 235 nits brightness and 50% of the NTSC color gamut is included in the unit.

It has 4GB of LPDDR4 2400MHz SDRAM and 64GB of eMMC bandwidth, which can be expanded up to 256GB. The HP Chromebook x360 has an integrated dual array optical microphone and an HP TrueVision HD camera. It’s one of the most affordable laptops for students under Rs 30000.

HP Chromebook x360 is priced for Rs. 29,199 for touchscreen version and Rs. 24,990 for non-touchscreen version via Amazon.

The laptops mentioned above show how you can get decent computers without going broke. If you’re a student or a day trader, one of these low-cost laptops under Rs 30000 is a good choice. In the comments section, tell us which one you chose and why. If you’ve received your shiny new gadget, make sure you know the latest tips and tricks for speeding up Windows 10 and the 15 best ways to extend the battery life of your Windows 10 PC.

Finally, to increase efficiency and avoid thermal throttling, keep your PC’s temperature under control.

