Prices for Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 leaked online prior to launch

We’ve seen the complete array of forthcoming items leak online ahead of the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11. Furthermore, we’ve been hearing whispers of Samsung’s next-generation foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, for a while now. The pricing of the new Samsung smartphones was leaked online only days before the announcement event.

The information comes from reputable leaker Evan Blass (aka evleaks), who posted photos of what appear to be the official prices for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z flip 3. The pricing of the Galaxy Watch 4 variants and Galaxy Buds 2 are also revealed in the following tweet. However, Blass did not provide the price of the Galaxy S21 FE, which is also expected to be unveiled on August 11th. You can have a look at the tweet down below:

Remember that pricing is almost never a direct conversion across markets and currencies. https://t.co/MLvLUynwjG pic.twitter.com/fdbRvnySu6 — Evan (@evleaks) August 3, 2021

The lowest storage option of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will be the first Samsung mobile with an under-display camera (UDC), will cost €1,899 ($2,252). For the higher-storage option, it will cost €1,999 ($2,371)

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 will, on the other hand, begin at €1,099 ($1303) for the base 128GB model. For the 256GB variant, it will cost €1,199 ($1422). This gadget is said to have a larger 1.9-inch cover display and a quicker CPU than the previous model.

When it comes to smartwatches, Samsung is likely to release two Galaxy Watch 4 models: the Classic Galaxy Watch 4 and the regular Galaxy Watch 4. Both series will be available in two dial sizes: 42mm and 46mm, with prices to match.

So, these are the pricing for all of the Samsung items that will be released on August 11th. If these prices match the official pricing, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be €350 ($415) which is cheaper than its predecessor, while the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be €100 ($118) which is less than the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Although these are leaks, and Samsung will reveal the smartphones’ actual prices at the conclusion of the forthcoming Unpacked event, Evan Blass has a track record of accuracy. As a result, we may expect the pricing of the next-generation Samsung smartphones to be similar, if not identical, to the leaks.

It’s also worth noting that the pricing shown above is for European markets only, not other areas. As a result, pricing in other nations should vary based on import/export duties, manufacturing taxes, and other economic considerations. However, we will be updating you with more as we get more updates in the future, until that stay tuned with us on TechStory.

