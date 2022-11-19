Most of us have been to Starbucks, and if you have, then you know that sh*t is expensive. A few days back, a woman posted a video of how she is never buying Starbucks again because her drink cost almost $8. But what if I said there is a Starbucks hack so good that you will never have to buy coffee again? Yes, that’s right! So, let’s see what is it.

Recently, Lyell posted a video on Tiktok where she shared this ultimate hack.

She starts the video by saying, “I think it’s time that I stop gatekeeping this. This is the Starbucks hack. Like to the point where the barista today said that she had never seen anyone use this before and that it was really smart.”

Well, I guess we will now all be able to use this. Thanks o her.

So, here’s what you gotta do. You need to have the Starbucks app on your phone and order from there, so you get stars, and you can use it to get your coffee for free. But didn’t we all know that? Wait!

Lyell says, “Go to hot coffees, caffeine, miso which is just half coffee, half steamed milk. I don’t like milk. My stomach doesn’t like milk.”

So, she prefers oat milk and also adds two shots of expresso to her coffee because she really likes it. She also adds some flavourings, and there are a lot of other choices that you can go for.

The total comes out to be $7.70 which is a lot, but since the Starbucks app counts this as hot coffee, you can get the order free for just 50 stars. If it would have been anything else, there would be a lot more stars.

Watch the video here:

The hack is so good that one of the users even commented, “I’m so afraid they are going to shut this down now that it’s on here! It’s my favourite secret!! I’m trying to use my stars up before it’s too late.”

Even a Starbucks barista said, “this is BEAUTIFUL, so very smart keep it up.”

What are your thoughts on this Starbucks hack, and have you ever used this before? Let us know in the comment below. And, if you found our content informative, share it with your family and friends.

Also Read: Never do this if you want to keep your money safe, a former bank employee gives tips.