Acer Global Press Conference 2021 – Major New Announcements

At the Acer GPC (Worldwide Press Conference) 2021, the global personal computer manufacturer unveiled a slew of new laptops, gaming displays, and peripherals. Here are some highlights from Acer’s most recent press conference, which will soon be accessible in India and throughout the world.

Acer ChromeBooks

Acer has introduced a slew of new Chromebooks, including the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H), the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, the Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T), the Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T), and the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N).

Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) and Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 514, as well as the Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T). As the name implies, they are 14-inch Chromebooks with a fanless design and an 11th Gen Intel CPU. The Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T), unlike the Spin 514 (CP512-2H), is powered by a MediaTek CPU (MediaTek Kompanio 828) and is touted to give up to 15 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Meanwhile, the Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) and Acer Chromebook 515 Enterprise models offer a premium design with a 15-inch display and thus are supported by 11th Generation Intel processors. Finally, the company introduced the Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N), which includes an environmentally friendly OceanGlass touchpad. The Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) costs $699.99 and will be available in North America starting in January 2022. Similarly, the Acer Chromebook Spin 514 (CP514-2H) would be available for $899.99 in December 2021.

The Acer Chromebook 515 (CB515-1W/T) will be available in Europe in October for 499 Euros. The Acer Chromebook Enterprise 515, on the other hand, costs $649.99. Finally, the Acer Chromebook 514 (CB514-2H/T) and Acer Chromebook Spin 314 (CP314-1H/N) cost $399.99 and $499.99, respectively.

Acer Anti Microbial Portfolio

Acer has also released a line of gadgets with an anti-microbial covering. The Acer Enduro Urban N3 laptop and Enduro Urban T3 tablet are marketed as long-lasting products with anti-microbial coatings. Similarly, an anti-microbial coating is applied to the Acer TravelMate Spin P4, a business-grade convertible laptop.

Acer also released a new monitor, the Acer VE246Q, which is a full-HD resolution display with a VA screen and an anti-microbial coating. The monitor is also ENERGY STAR, TCO, and EPEAT certified. The business hasn’t stopped there, as it has also treated the Acer Bluetooth Keyboard and Mouse KM501 with an anti-microbial coating. Interestingly, Acer has created a garment, the Acer eco-shell jacket that is manufactured from wasted coffee grounds extracts.

Acer Gaming Portfolio

Acer expands its gaming desktop range with the Predator Orion 7000, a high-end gaming PC powered by the forthcoming 12th Gen Intel CPU and up to RTX 3090 GPU. These PCs can come with up to 64GB of RAM as well as a hybrid storage option.

The Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 are the company’s latest gaming-centric projectors with 4K resolution capability. The Predator GD711 has variable refresh rate technology, which allows it can provide 1080p at 120Hz on game consoles and 1080p at 240Hz on PCs. These projectors have a throw distance of 2.70 m and can provide up to 100 meters of throw. They also have a built-in 10W speaker system.

The Predator Orion 7000 (P07-640) is priced at 2199 Euros and will be available in Q2 2022, while the Predator GD711 and Predator GM712 are priced at 1499 and 1399 Euros, respectively. Finally, the firm unveiled the Predator Gaming Desk (PGD110) for 229 Euros, which comes in a variety of finishes.

Acer Eco-Friendly Vero Lineup

Acer has unveiled a few new Vero products that are now built using post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR). The Acer TravelMate Vero is a business laptop powered by an Intel 11th Generation CPU. Similarly, the business displayed the Acer Veriton Vero, a small PC, and the Acer Vero BR277, an FHD monitor.

The TravelMate Vero’s chassis is made of 30% PCR plastic and is simple to update and repair. Similarly, the vented chassis of the Veriton Vero Mini is constructed of ventilated chassis, while the housing of the Acer Vero BR277 is composed of at least 50% PCR plastic. The Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) will be available for $699.99 in November, while the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-51) will be available for $899.99. The Acer Vero BR277 Monitor will retail for $299 in the United States, while peripherals such as the Acer Macaron Vero Mouse and the Acer Vero Mousepad will cost 24.90 Euros and 19.90 Euros, respectively.

New Acer ConceptD Laptops

Acer has also revamped its ConceptD line of laptops and launched one of the most powerful laptops in the series, the ConceptD 7 SpatialLabs Edition (CN715-73G), which is powered by the RTX 3080 laptop GPU and will be available in 2022 for 3599 Euros. The ConceptD 3 (CN316-73G) and ConceptD 3 Pro (CN316-73P) are also announced, with retail prices of $1699.99 and $1899.99, respectively.

Finally, the ConceptD 3 Ezel (CC315-73G) and ConceptD 3 Ezel Pro (CC315-73P) are somewhat more powerful than the normal ConceptD models and will be available in October/December for $1899.99 and $1999.99, respectively.

Acer Gaming Monitors

Acer has also released a few gaming monitors, including the Acer Nitro XV272U KF, a 27-inch gaming panel with features such as a 300Hz refresh rate. It also has AMD FreeSync Pro technology, a 0.5ms response time, and a DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage of 90%.

The Acer CB273U, like the Acer Nitro XV272U KF, is a 27-inch WQHD monitor. It has an 8-bit display that supports HDR 10 and AMD FreeSync technology. Finally, Acer introduces the Acer L811 projector (UL5630), which features a 4K resolution and a peak brightness of 3000 lumens.

The Acer Nitro XV272U KF and Acer CB273U are priced at $1099.99 and $439.99, respectively, while the Acer L811 projector (UL5630) will be available in November 2021 for 2,599 Euros.

