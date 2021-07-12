Tipster shows Apple iPhone 13 Pro to feature new LiDAR scanner

The next Apple iPhone 13 range is simply another tipster. Although the leaker has largely confirmed claims from the past concerning the iPhone 13 Pro with a LiDAR sensor, rather than disclosing fresh information.

LiDAR will only be coming to the pro iPhone models. Earlier this year it seemed Apple wanted to release all iPhone 13/12S models with LiDAR but due to one reason or another, it won’t be happening this year. — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 11, 2021

According to a @dylandkt tweet, solely the new LiDAR sensor will feature the high-end models from the iPhone 13 Pro series. The insider further stated that the Cupertino headquartered firm originally wanted to include the sensor throughout the whole 2021 iPhone series. However, for some unexplained reasons, the brand had to miss this function for the lower priced vehicles.

In other words, LiDAR technology might also have been included on the iPhone 13 Minis and the basic iPhone 13. Now, the extra sensor is available exclusively on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In order for the camera to calculate its distance accurately, this technology employs flight time methods to detect the distance between the sensor and the object. This technology has also largely been utilized by the business to improve its AR experience and to improve the visual results in its Night Mode. Stay tuned for further developments.

Ming-Chi Kuo, an Apple expert, provided a bill to the investors, predicting that he would release high iPhone 13 shipments this year in September. In addition to new features, the Huawei ban is the principal cause for the higher sales of the next iPhone models.

Kuo predicts that in 2021, and also following year, i.e. 2022, Appel will have better sales for the iPhone. In 2021 and in 2022, he anticipates that shipments would reach between 230 and 240 million and 250 to 260 million units. The year 2020 surpassed 195 million shipments for the brand.

Since the business has been put on the Entity List by the United States, Huawei’s worldwide smartphone market share has decreased. The company in the nation was essentially prohibited.

The Chinese behemoth has also been made it tough to conduct business using smartphones and network devices. In the first quarter of 2020, the firm had a Market share of 17%, falling to just 4% in the first quarter of 2021.

Kuo expects the iPhone to acquire a high-end market share because of “upgraded specification” and the “US prohibition of Huawei” in the second part of 2021.

Four new versions with a smaller scale, modernized camera, 120HZ refresh rate, and a new A15 CPU are scheduled to be released by Apartment this year.

The new 2H21 iPhone shipments are expected to reach up to 88 million devices in 2H20 vs 75 million units. He adds that for the coming year, a new iPhone SE is on course.

The range of iPhone 13 will consist of 4 variants similar to Apple’s approach for the iPhone 12 series last year. The phone leaks showed a little different design in ordinary model cameras while the Pro versions kept the LiDAR scanner solely.

Also Read: