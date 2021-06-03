Google Pixel Buds A To Provide Experience To Similar Flagship Google Pixel Buds For The Half Price

Google has finally introduced its new TWS earbuds, a month after inadvertently announcing the Pixel Buds A on Twitter.

The new earbuds provide the Pixel Buds experience for around half the price, similar to how the Pixel A phone line provides the Pixel phone experience at a lower cost.

Google Pixel Buds A Series To Have Pixel Buds Series Like Experience

The Pixel Buds A, which costs $99, is about half the price of the normal Pixel Buds, which costs $199.

Other than the colours, the Pixel Buds A is nearly identical to its more costly sister. It comes in two hues, Clearly White and Dark Olive, and has a glossy finish.

The earphones are touted to be comfy and engineered to remain in place even when exercising. They are flush-to-the-ear and feature a stabiliser arc to keep them in position. Google includes three sizes of eartips with it.

The Pixel Buds A include Adaptive Sound, which automatically adjusts the volume to match the environment.

Touch is used for control, so you can answer calls and adjust playback by by tapping on the buds.

You don’t have to touch to activate the Google Assistant; simply say “Ok Google” or “Hey Google” to ask a question, receive a translation, or have your alerts read to you.

The Pixel Buds A connect to your Android device with a simple tap. Because the earphones are IPX4, you won’t have to worry about rain or perspiration. The battery life is estimated to be 5 hours (2.5 hours for calls) and may be extended to 24 hours with the charging case.

If you misplace your earphones, you may use Find My Device to locate them. If they are close, the earphones will ring or display their last known position on the map.

The Pixel Buds A are now available for pre-order and will be available on June 17.

