Microsoft to bring support for Android apps in Windows 11 via Amazon’s Appstore

Microsoft has announced that Android apps will be available on Windows 11. During today’s special Windows event, the software behemoth announced its unexpected Windows 11 addition. Android applications will operate natively on Windows 11 and will be available for download via Amazon’s Appstore via the new Windows Store that comes with the OS.

Android apps in Windows 11 via Amazon Appstore

Microsoft says that Amazon’s Appstore will bring Android apps to Windows 11. The new Windows Store will have apps, and Microsoft is working with Intel to make this a reality, thanks to Intel Bridge technology.

In Windows 11, Android applications may be pinned to the taskbar or snapped into place alongside conventional Windows programs.

The logical response to Apple’s progress with its M1 processors and running iOS apps on macOS is Android apps on Windows 11.

While there are numerous web versions of mobile applications, they are typically lacking in quality, and certain apps, such as Snapchat, Ring, Venmo, Roomba, and the bulk of home automation apps, are not available on the web.

This unexpected news comes after Microsoft said in 2015 that it would allow Windows developers to rewrite their current Android apps for Windows. Project Astoria, as Microsoft dubbed it, was an attempt to get developers to migrate their programs and make the process easier.

Microsoft later admitted that having “two bridge technologies to move code from mobile operating systems to Windows was unnecessary” less than a year after the idea broke apart.

Today, Microsoft showcased TikTok running on Windows 11. Microsoft demonstrated a Windows shop that includes Ring, Yahoo, Uber, and other apps, implying that we’ll have full access to Amazon’s Appstore. Because hardware must support Intel Bridge technology, it’s unclear how many current devices will enable Android applications with Windows 11.

The integration of Android apps directly into Windows is a big move, especially given the company’s preference for using Your Phone to bridge the gap between Android and Windows.

For years, Microsoft has embraced Android as their mobile operating system, and now those same mobile apps will work natively in Windows 11.

Microsoft had been testing with the notion of putting Android apps in the Windows store just before the Windows 10 launch and had been playing with the idea of running Android apps natively on Windows for years. Instead, Microsoft pressed on with its unsuccessful Universal Windows Platform, attempting to persuade developers to use it.

