Upcoming Motorola Edge Series Leaked Online Revealing Snapdragon 778G, 865/870 & Camera Details

Motorola is said to be working on successors to the Edge and Edge+ smartphones, which were released last year in worldwide countries. Some information regarding future Motorola phones with codenames including Berlin, Berlin NA, Sierra, and Kyoto was released by TechnikNews.

The magazine is back with more details about Berlin, Kyoto, and another Motorola with the codename Pstar.

Motorola Edge Berlin and Motorola Edge Berlin NA – Leaked Specification And Features

The Berlin is a European variation, according to new information given by the magazine, but the Berlin NA model looks to be a North American edition that may sell through Verizon.

The Berlin models are likely to be released under the Edge brand.

The Berlin and Berlin NA will include the Snapdragon 778G CPU, 6 GB / 8 GB of RAM, and 128 GB / 256 GB of storage. Both phones use OmniVision OV32B40 front cameras.

The Berlin model’s rear camera setup appears to contain a 108-megapixel Samsung S5KHM2 primary camera, a 16-megapixel OmniVision (OV16A10) ultrawide/macro lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto (OV08A10) telephoto lens.

The Berlin NA, on the other hand, features a Samsung S5KHM2 primary lens with 108 megapixels, an 8-megapixel Samsung S5K4H7 ultrawide/macro lens with 8 megapixels, and a 2-megapixel OmniVision OV02B1B depth lens with 2 megapixels. Emerald (Green), Stout (Brown), and White are likely to be available.

Motorola Edge Pstar – Leaked Specification And Features

Pstar is the same gadget that was formerly known as Sierra, according to the newspaper. This device’s model number is XT2153, and it will most likely be available in black, blue, or white.

It’s powered by Qualcomm’s processor, which is codenamed “kona,” implying that it’s based on the Snapdragon 865 or 870 chipset.

The SoC has 6 GB, 8 GB, and 12 GB of RAM, as well as 128 GB and 256 GB of storage. In China, it might have a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q front camera, whereas in Europe, it could have a 32-megapixel OV32B selfie camera.

A 108-megapixel S5KHM2 primary camera, a 16-megapixel OV16A10 ultrawide/macro lens, and an 8-megapixel OV08A10 telephoto lens could all be found on its back shell.

Motorola Edge Kyoto – Leaked Specification And Features

According to reports, the Motorola Edge phone with Kyoto is the most affordable variant in the series.

This has a 32-megapixel OV32B front camera, a 108-megapixel S5KHM2 main camera, an 8-megapixel S5K4H7 ultrawide/macro lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B depth sensor on the back, and a 108-megapixel S5KHM2 main camera, an 8-megapixel S5K4H7 ultrawide/macro lens, and a 2-megapixel OV02B1B depth sensor on the front.

