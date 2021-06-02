NVIDIA Unveils All-New GeForce RTX 3080Ti, RTX 3070Ti GPU In Computex 2021 Event

Nvidia has expanded its RTX GPU portfolio with two powerful desktop GPUs, after the recent announcement of the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs. At their virtual Computex 2021 presentation, Nvidia introduced two new GPUs: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti.

NVIDIA Launches GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti With Major GPU Upgrades

Although Nvidia graphics cards had previously been capable of handling demanding games, new titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion have “elevated realism,” raising the demands on contemporary GPUs, according to the firm.

As a result, the new Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti strive to fill in for their predecessors in order to meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s high-demanding games.

Nvidia has expanded its RTX GPU portfolio with two powerful desktop GPUs, after the recent announcement of the GeForce RTX 3050 and RTX 3050 Ti laptop GPUs. At their virtual Computex 2021 presentation, Nvidia introduced two new GPUs: the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti.

Although Nvidia graphics cards had previously been capable of handling demanding games, new titles such as Cyberpunk 2077 and Watch Dogs: Legion have “elevated realism,” raising the demands on contemporary GPUs, according to the firm.

As a result, the new Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti and RTX 3080 Ti strive to fill in for their predecessors in order to meet the demands of today’s and tomorrow’s high-demanding games.

According to the business, Nvidia Reflex technology minimises system latency and input lag, making games more responsive. This provides online players an advantage over their opponents since the system will respond faster to them.

Furthermore, Nvidia says that 12 of the top 15 most popular competitive FPS titles, including Apex Legends, Valorant, Overwatch, and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, support Nvidia Reflex.

Aside from that, the GPUs enable Nvidia Broadcast, which allows customers to access a range of audio and video AI advancements.

Users will be able to employ virtual backdrops, motion capture, and sophisticated noise reduction in their chats, Zoom or Skype conversations, and other video conferences as a result of this.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti & RTX 3070 Ti – Updates On Pricing & When Will It Available In Markets?

The higher-end GeForce RTX 3080 Ti has been priced at $1,199 (Rs 87,230), while the RTX 3070 Ti will be available for $599 (Rs 43,578).

Both GPUs will be available for purchase this month, with the RTX 3080 Ti debuting on June 3 and the RTX 3070 Ti debuting on June 10.

They’ll also be available as custom boards from top add-in card manufacturers including Asus, EVGA, MSI, Gigabyte, and others.

However, due to the current chip scarcity, we don’t anticipate these cards to be available for purchase at a fair price anytime soon.

Also Read: