Xiaomi To Launch Mi Notebook Pro X Featuring NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU In June

Chinese tech giant, Xiaomi is expected to launch its Mi Notebook Pro X featuring the latest flagship NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti GPU onboard by June, more details down below:
Xiaomi has also announced the release date of its latest high-end laptop, which will be in June 2021. The laptop in question is Xiaomi’s latest Mi Notebook Pro X, which will come with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU.
A trailer, as well as a picture poster highlighting the new laptop’s graphics card, were posted online by the Chinese tech giant. The RTX 3000 series is Nvidia’s new graphics card range, with the RTX 3050 Ti and RTX 3050 being the most recent cards to be released.
These are entry-level GPUs that support ray tracing and DLSS technologies. The RTX 3050 Ti, for example, has 2560 CUDA cores and 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM and is based on Samsung’s 8nm process.
These graphics cards are powerful enough to provide good performance in most AAA games that have recently been released, as well as stable framerates in popular esports games. According to official Nvidia testing, the GPU will run 60 frames per second in both the RTX edition of Minecraft and the newly released Call of Duty: Black Ops at 1080p resolution.
Following the release of the latest graphics cards, a number of laptop manufacturers have confirmed that they will be releasing their own products soon, and Xiaomi seems to be one of them.
We may also anticipate requirements such as SSD storage and 16GB of RAM. Similarly, if it releases in an AMD version, at least a 10th Gen Intel chip or a Ryzen 5000 series processor will be delivered. However, this is all conjecture, so take it with a grain of salt and check back for more details.
