Renders reveals multiple cases for upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 & Z Fold 3

At this launch event, Samsung is likely to reveal the Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Active, and Galaxy Buds 2. We’ve been learning more about these items every day for the past several weeks, and the newest leak reveals the official Galaxy Z Flip 3 covers.

Samsung will release unique covers for the Galaxy Z Flip3, according to an exclusive leak by 91Mobiles. They’ll come in three different finishes: leather, silicone with strap, and silicone (clear case) with the ring. In terms of hue, the renderings depict them in blue, purple, and yellow.

Having stated that, what makes these situations so unique? The variations with a strap and a ring, as seen in the renders, may be used to connect the phone to a purse, belt loop, and more. In a word, these two cases eliminate the need for consumers to carry their phones in their pockets.

Finally, the pictures reveal a dual-camera setup, a larger cover display, and a punch-hole selfie camera. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is speculated to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage. Also, few reports claim that the foldable will feature a 6.7-inch internal display, a 1.9-inch external display, a 3,300mAh battery, and 25W fast charging, dual 12MP + 12MP rear cameras, a 10MP front-facing camera, an IPX8 water resistance rating as well, which is

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 – Case

If fresh pictures posted on a South Korean e-commerce website are to be trusted, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 might be a lot sleeker than last year’s edition. Coupang, a Korean store, has advertised a clear folding cover for the forthcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3, as originally noted by SamMobile. Photos reveal full renderings of what might be Samsung’s foldable flagship, as well as images of phone covers for the next Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, according to the site.

Obviously, we don’t know if the leaked case photos are genuine at this time, but given that both phones are scheduled to be shown at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, it wouldn’t be a major surprise.

If the renderings are correct, the Z Fold 3 will resemble the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 from last year: the renders depict a smartphone with a long and thin display up front, but no visible camera.

According to 91mobiles, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will include a punch-out camera on the device’s outside face, which calls into question how realistic these photos are — but it’s possible that the camera if it exists, is obscured by the shadow.

The leaked pictures reveal a camera array that lacks the rounded-rectangular design of last year’s model, opting instead for a clean oval, akin to the OnePlus 8. Unlike that phone, the cameras on the alleged pictures of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are positioned to the left of the device rather than in the middle.

According to these pictures, the Z Fold 3 will be dressed in subdued hues rather than vibrant tones. If the photos on the internet are accurate, the colors will be black, white, and seafoam green. Samsung does reserve unique colors for customers who purchase straight from the company’s website on occasion.

The pictures also reveal the device’s inside, which, if these are real renderings of the Galaxy Z Fold 3, will appear quite similar to the Z Fold 2. The only difference is that the front-facing camera does not have a punch-out. This makes sense, given Samsung is reportedly integrating an under-display camera that will be undetectable to the naked eye, according to the Korean website The Elec.

Based on the reports we’ve heard so far, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 appears to be a powerful all-around smartphone. Not only can it fold out into a tiny tablet, but according to a tweet by renowned leaker Max Weinbach, the Z Fold 3 might have an IPX8 water-resistant rating, making it even more robust than last year’s edition.

Flip3 and Fold3 are IPX8 https://t.co/Lenz8aOuCV — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) July 21, 2021

Samsung is anticipated to reveal the Z Fold 3 alongside the similarly speculated Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Watch 4 at its Galaxy Unpacked virtual event on August 11, so we should know soon whether these are real photos of the device.

Also Read: