Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G will be the cheapest phone featuring Wi-Fi 6 support

In appearance, Samsung’s mid-range and premium phones appear to have comparable connectivity features, however, this is not the case. As an illustration, consider Wi-Fi capabilities. While Samsung’s high-end phones have had Wi-Fi 6 since 2019, the company’s mid-range devices are still using Wi-Fi 5.

When compared to Wi-Fi 5, more devices may be connected at the same time without performance being slowed by Wi-Fi 6. Now that Wi-Fi 6 routers are generally available, we may see an increase in the number of devices that support Wi-Fi 6 in the next months and years. The Galaxy A52s, Samsung’s only non-flagship Wi-Fi 6 smartphone, is an attempt to make the newer Wi-Fi standard more readily available to customers.

Only a few Samsung phones including the Galaxy A52s 5G support Wi-Fi 6, but for those who do, this is the most inexpensive model in Samsung’s ever-expanding smartphone portfolio. If you’re wondering if you need a Wi-Fi 6 router, the answer is yes. Fortunately, there are many of decent alternatives available for every price.

Samsung Galaxy A52S 5G – What are its specification and features

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G phone was unveiled on August 17, 2021. A 6.5-inch touchscreen is included in the phone. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G chipset powers Samsung’s Galaxy A52s 5G. There are 12 gigabytes of total RAM available. The 4500mAh battery of the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G keeps Android 11 alive on this device. Fast charging is made possible by the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G’s exclusive technology.

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G has a quad-camera system on the back, with an f/1.8 main camera, a 12-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 5-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera at the rear has autofocus. You can capture stunning selfies with the 32-megapixel front camera and f/2.2 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G will be powered with Android 11 and will features a 128GB internal storage capacity that can be extended with a microSD card (up to 1000GB). The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that works with Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM cards.

In terms of dimensions (height x width x thickness), the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G measures 159.90 x 75.10 x 8.40mm and weighs 189.00 grams. To begin with, it was offered in four different colors: awesome black, awesome white, fantastic violet, and awesome mint (pictured). The IP67 rating means its dust and water-resistant.

Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and 3G and 4G LTE are just some of the connectivity choices available on the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G. In addition to the accelerometer and a light sensor, the smartphone also includes proximity and fingerprint sensors embedded in the display.

